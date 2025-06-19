MEXC Exchange
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock
LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
2025/06/19 23:43
Telegram founder's will: $17.1 billion in assets will be divided among 6 children and 100 children born from sperm donation
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the New York Post, Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that he has made a will and plans to distribute his $17.1 billion
2025/06/19 23:43
DeFi lending protocol TVL exceeds US$55.69 billion, setting a new record high
PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi lending protocols exceeded US$55.69 billion, a record high, surpassing the peaks at the
2025/06/19 23:38
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 125 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $125 million, of which $52.6457 million
2025/06/19 23:30
Fetch.ai floats $50m FET token buyback plan as AI agents gain steam
Fetch.ai’s leadership has long argued that FET trades below its true potential. Now, they’re putting $50 million where their mouth is, launching a multi-exchange buyback as AI agent activity hits new highs. On June 19, Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh took…
2025/06/19 23:28
Only 30% of Russian crypto miners registered, says finance ministry
Russia is trying to regulate its crypto mining sector, but according to authorities, most of it is still underground.
2025/06/19 23:21
Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC
PANews reported on June 19 that according to data updated by Cointelegraph, more than 100 companies currently hold more than 830,000 BTC.
2025/06/19 23:00
SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same
2025/06/19 22:54
Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
2025/06/19 22:38
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News citing Pioneer Economy, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is developing a roadmap for launching a Bitcoin spot ETF.
2025/06/19 22:32
