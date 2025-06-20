2025-07-09 Wednesday

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible

PANews reported on June 20 that TikTok posted on the social platform that the claim that TikTok's owner is buying "Trump Coin" is pure fabrication and extremely irresponsible.
PANews2025/06/20 07:41
Semler Scientific appoints Bitcoin strategy director, plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027

PANews reported on June 20 that according to PR Newswire, Semler Scientific , a US listed company, announced the appointment of Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy and set
PANews2025/06/20 07:27
White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, White House Press Secretary Levitt responded to speculation about whether the United States would directly intervene in the situation in the
PANews2025/06/20 07:16
The Fed remains on hold, the market is calm, but on-chain data reveals unusual signals

Author: BitpushNews On Wednesday afternoon (June 18th) local time, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) announced that it would maintain the benchmark interest rate at 4.25%-4.50%. This is the fourth consecutive
PANews2025/06/20 07:00
Polymarket gives US stablecoin bill 89% chance of becoming law

The platform launched the betting market for the GENIUS Act after the US Senate passed it on Tuesday.
PANews2025/06/20 06:35
Visa Taps Yellow Card for Stablecoin Payments Push Across 20 African Nations

Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to Africa, starting with the launch in an unnamed country this year, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The agreement marks a key moment in the growing relationship between traditional payment networks and cryptocurrency infrastructure on the continent. The Partnership Will Expand Stablecoin Payments Across Africa Yellow Card , a crypto exchange and stablecoin payments provider operating across 20 African countries, confirmed the partnership this week. The deal will promote the use of USDC and other digital dollars for faster, low-cost cross-border transactions. More markets are also expected to follow in 2026. Yellow Card🤝Visa Yellow Card is teaming up with @Visa to enhance stablecoin settlement infrastructure in emerging markets. Together, we’ll make cross-border payments quicker and more efficient through the power of blockchain innovation. Learn more: https://t.co/b1thwbrqLv pic.twitter.com/uyZAWbdQDj — Yellow Card (@yellowcard_app) June 18, 2025 In an interview, Yellow Card co-founder and CEO Chris Maurice said the partnership with Visa will help connect local financial institutions to the benefits of blockchain-based payments. “Visa sells virtually to every bank in the world, so it opens up opportunities to work with the broader financial institutions that can benefit from the technology the most,” he said. Founded in 2016, Yellow Card launched operations in Nigeria in 2019 and has processed over $6 billion in transactions. It became Africa’s first licensed stablecoin payments provider and continues to grow across the region, focusing on digital dollar access and financial inclusion. The deal with Visa will also explore ways to streamline treasury operations and liquidity management. Maurice said Yellow Card’s goal is to create faster, cheaper remittance and payment routes in places where access to U.S. dollars is limited. Stablecoin usage is rising quickly across Africa, according to data from Chainalysis. In many countries, ongoing currency depreciation and dollar shortages have made stablecoins a practical alternative for cross-border payments and savings. Sub-Saharan Africa saw steady growth in crypto use overall in 2024, but stablecoins are growing even faster. Legal frameworks across the continent are also evolving. Countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa are drafting or implementing regulatory policies for digital assets. Kenya’s proposed Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill is seen as the most progressive. Edline Murungi, senior legal counsel at Yellow Card, said the bill “recognizes various use cases” and could turn Kenya into a digital asset hub. “If other countries follow suit, then Kenya is going to be a hub for a lot of digital-asset activities,” she said. Mauritius was the first African country to pass crypto legislation in 2021. Botswana issued its first license a year later. Several others, including members of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, now have formal laws in place. Yellow Card’s rollout with Visa comes as the demand for accessible, dollar-backed digital payments continues to grow in Africa. Circle Joins Forces with Onafriq to Push USDC Payments Across Africa Amid Stablecoin Surge As Visa and Yellow Card begin rolling out stablecoin-powered payments in Africa, another major development is reinforcing the continent’s crypto momentum. On April 30, stablecoin issuer Circle announced a partnership with Onafriq, Africa’s largest payments network, to pilot USDC settlements across the region. We’ve partnered with @circle to expand access to cross-border payments across Africa!🎉 By integrating USDC-powered settlement solutions into our network, we’re making intra-African payments faster and more efficient for individuals and organisations. Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/EJLmY4sdoT — Onafriq (@Onafriq) April 30, 2025 The goal is to reduce the high cost of cross-border payments and eliminate dependence on foreign intermediaries. Onafriq’s network spans over 500 wallets and 200 million bank accounts across 40+ African countries. Currently, more than 80% of intra-African transactions are routed through overseas correspondent banks, often settled in USD or euros, adding up to $5 billion in annual fees. Circle’s initiative seeks to change that, using USDC as a cheaper, faster settlement rail within the continent. The timing is no coincidence. According to a recent Artemis x Dune report , active stablecoin wallets surged 53% in the past year, reaching 30 million by February 2025. Stablecoin supply also jumped to $225 billion, with monthly transfers topping $4.1 trillion, a sign of both retail and institutional adoption. In Sub-Saharan Africa, stablecoins now account for 43% of all crypto volume. Nigeria leads the region, receiving $59 billion in crypto volume over the past year, with 85% of that under $1 million, highlighting widespread grassroots usage. As more players enter the space, Africa is fast becoming a proving ground for stablecoin utility.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 05:54
World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
CryptoNews2025/06/20 04:45
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy