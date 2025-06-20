2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$150.79+1.26%
MetaMars
MARS$0.3274-1.69%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002631-0.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price
AaveToken
AAVE$292.52+4.38%
Ethereum
ETH$2,596.4+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:55
CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

PANews reported on June 20 that CITIC Securities Research Report stated that Hong Kong, China has a clear strategic determination to develop virtual assets. Relying on mature financial infrastructure and
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02915-9.07%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4526-1.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:53
Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war

PANews reported on June 20 that two Israeli security sources revealed to Iran International Television that Israel hopes that the United States can use its superior firepower to destroy Iran's
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:32
Iran says it thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt on its foreign minister

Iran says it thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt on its foreign minister

PANews reported on June 20 that according to CCTV reports, an adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iranian intelligence agencies had thwarted an Israeli assassination attempt against Araghchi
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:30
US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:29
Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

Arizona Bitcoin Reserve Bill Resurrected and Passes Senate

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the Arizona State Assembly's HB 2324 "Bitcoin Reserve Act" was revived after a reconsideration motion and passed the State Senate by
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03884+2.37%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00655-20.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:22
AguilaTrades launches an 8-hour TWAP order to add 2,000 BTC

AguilaTrades launches an 8-hour TWAP order to add 2,000 BTC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Yu Jin, trader @AguilaTrades started his third long Bitcoin operation on the afternoon of June 19 , initially opening a position of
Bitcoin
BTC$108,466.01+0.45%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:16
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06323-3.42%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01801+3.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy