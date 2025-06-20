MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Jump Crypto repositions itself, returns to the spotlight with a high profile and focuses on infrastructure construction
PANews reported on June 20 that according to the official Jump Crypto website, the organization announced a fresh start, emphasizing its core contributions in projects such as Pyth, Wormhole, Firedancer,
CORE
$0.4962
+2.47%
PYTH
$0.098
+3.70%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:24
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP
$0.0000998
-12.53%
MEME
$0.001534
+2.13%
AI
$0.1105
+2.59%
MEMES
$0.00009189
+1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 10:09
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDC
$0.9999
--%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:46
A-share stablecoin concept fell in the short term, Eastcompeace fell more than 8%
According to PANews on June 20, A-share stablecoin concepts fell in the short term, with Dongxin Heping falling more than 8%, followed by Zhengyuan Wisdom, Yuxin Technology, Jida Zhengyuan, and
MORE
$0.03078
+13.83%
TERM
$0.439
-0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:38
Bitcoin on-chain transaction volume hits 18-month low, Runes and Ordinals craze fades
PANews reported on June 20 that according to The Block, Bitcoin on-chain transaction activity has fallen to its lowest level in a year and a half, with the 7-day moving
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:36
Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle
PANews reported on June 20 that Jack Zhang, founder and CEO of corporate payment and financial platform Airwallex, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “it’s time to short Circle…”
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:27
LayerZero launches second round of fee switch referendum
PANews reported on June 20 that the LayerZero Foundation has launched the second round of fee switch referendums. ZRO holders can participate in the vote through any chain. The voting
ZRO
$1.797
+2.68%
SECOND
$0.0000499
+5.72%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:24
Jupiter DAO suspends governance voting until the end of 2025, continues to issue staking rewards
PANews reported on June 20 that Jupiter DAO announced that it will suspend all governance votes until the end of 2025 to focus on promoting Jupiter products and community development.
DAO
$0.1178
+0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:22
A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:09
China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged
PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
BANK
$0.06327
-3.36%
PEOPLE
$0.01801
+3.50%
Share
PANews
2025/06/20 09:06
Trending News
More
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy