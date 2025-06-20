MEXC Exchange
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline.
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 11:36
Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars
According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
PANews
2025/06/20 11:19
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
PANews
2025/06/20 11:17
Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon
PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and
PANews
2025/06/20 11:10
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory
In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
PANews
2025/06/20 11:00
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts
Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 10:51
Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz
PANews reported on June 20 that the short-term decline of spot silver widened to nearly $0.4, and it is now trading at $35.75 per ounce. The New York silver futures
PANews
2025/06/20 10:41
Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B
PANews reported on June 20 that Kunlun Wanwei released Skywork-SWE, a software engineering (SWE) autonomous code agent base model, which achieved warehouse-level code repair capabilities at the scale of an
PANews
2025/06/20 10:38
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.
PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
PANews
2025/06/20 10:37
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"
PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
PANews
2025/06/20 10:26
