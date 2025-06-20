2025-07-09 Wednesday

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering above the key support level on Friday; a breach below this level could trigger a sharp decline.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,466+0.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000998-12.53%
XRP
XRP$2.306+1.81%
Ethereum
ETH$2,596.32+2.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.583+1.01%
Fxstreet2025/06/20 11:36
Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US
Moonveil
MORE$0.03078+13.83%
PANews2025/06/20 11:19
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

PANews reported on June 20 that BounceBit officially launched its new contract trading platform BounceBit Trade, which supports up to 50x leverage, USDT margin and settlement, 50+ crypto asset trading
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12289-1.45%
PANews2025/06/20 11:17
Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon

PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08854-5.70%
SOON
SOON$0.1558+2.56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
PANews2025/06/20 11:10
How does war affect Bitcoin? A deep analysis of the five-year price trajectory

In the early morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched Operation Lion Rise, attacking several Iranian cities, military bases and nuclear facilities. Recently, Iran's largest crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142806+1.48%
PANews2025/06/20 11:00
Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady in the early Asian session on Friday, trading above $104,000 amid a general market consolidation.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,466+0.45%
Fxstreet2025/06/20 10:51
Silver's short-term decline widened, now at $35.75/oz

PANews reported on June 20 that the short-term decline of spot silver widened to nearly $0.4, and it is now trading at $35.75 per ounce. The New York silver futures
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697+16.16%
Term Finance
TERM$0.439-0.22%
PANews2025/06/20 10:41
Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B

PANews reported on June 20 that Kunlun Wanwei released Skywork-SWE, a software engineering (SWE) autonomous code agent base model, which achieved warehouse-level code repair capabilities at the scale of an
PANews2025/06/20 10:38
Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m.

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.583+1.01%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00011631+80.32%
PANews2025/06/20 10:37
Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

PANews reported on June 20 that according to TASS, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that only about 30% of cryptocurrency miners
PANews2025/06/20 10:26

