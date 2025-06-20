2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Israel says Iran is trying to attack Israeli targets in Europe, including passenger planes and embassies

Israel says Iran is trying to attack Israeli targets in Europe, including passenger planes and embassies

PANews reported on June 20 that according to CCTV News, the Israeli intelligence agency (Shin Bet) has discovered that Iran is trying to attack some Israeli targets in Europe, including
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:16
Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

Mango Network, a rising Layer 1 blockchain project, on Friday announced a community airdrop ahead of its Token Generation Event. The team will distribute 5% of its total $MGO supply to early users, testnet participants, and community contributors. The eligibility checker is now live, where users can connect their wallets and complete a three-step process to confirm and eventually claim their rewards. Distribution begins on June 24, with tokens issued in the order of claim. To begin, users must “bind” their Twitter accounts, which involves linking their Twitter profile to Mango’s platform to verify their identity and activity. They must also follow BeingDEX, Mango’s ecosystem partner. Mango Network TGE and Airdrop is coming. Check your eligibility for $MGO now! Thank you for being with us every step of the way. You helped build this, and now it’s time to witness the rewards. ⚠️ Note: Claiming will open after TGE. Please be aware of scams. — Mango Network (@MangoOS_Network) June 20, 2025 Airdrop Claiming Starts June 24, With Eligibility Based On Weighted Points After linking their profile, users can proceed to verify their airdrop share. A countdown timer on the site marks the time left to confirm eligibility. Then, users can view and confirm their airdrop share. Once confirmed, the final step will allow users to claim their rewards when the claim window opens at 17:50 UTC on June 24. Unlike typical airdrops based solely on point totals, Mango uses a weighted system. Token allocation will reflect not just the number of points a user has, but also the quality of their testnet participation and any community roles they held, such as OG status. All Tokens To Be Unlocked At Claim, With Caution Urged Against Fraud All tokens will be fully unlocked at the time of distribution. However, the team has urged users to remain cautious of scams. They said that only official Mango channels should be trusted for claiming instructions. Meanwhile, Mango Network has positioned itself as a next-generation blockchain. It aims to solve two of Web3’s toughest problems — fragmented liquidity and poor user experience. To do this, the project uses a multi-VM, full-chain infrastructure. This design promises a smoother experience for both developers and users. Now, with the airdrop underway, Mango is rewarding those who helped build its foundation. At the same time, it offers a glimpse into what the future of its ecosystem could look like.
ChainAware
AWARE$0.007848-1.64%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10678-3.03%
SphereX
HERE$0.000528--%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0724+0.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001796+2.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 13:03
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01393+2.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,466+0.45%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00375+0.53%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Mango Network is about to launch TGE and airdrop, 5% of tokens will be fully unlocked

Mango Network is about to launch TGE and airdrop, 5% of tokens will be fully unlocked

PANews reported on June 20 that Mango Network, the Multi-VM full-chain infrastructure network, will soon launch a TGE and airdrop event. Users can check the eligibility of $MGO tokens on
MGO
MGO$0.01111-5.68%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0665-1.23%
SOON
SOON$0.1558+2.56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:57
Financial Times: BBC threatens to take legal action against AI company Perplexity for content scraping

Financial Times: BBC threatens to take legal action against AI company Perplexity for content scraping

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the Financial Times: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) threatened to take legal action against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity for content scraping.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1106+2.69%
Startup
STARTUP$0.02477-6.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:18
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight

PANews reported on June 20 that the Israeli military said it carried out a series of attacks on Tehran at night, targeting dozens of Iranian military facilities and nuclear research
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:17
DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures

DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures

PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1106+2.69%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000418+5.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:13
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00655-20.50%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011166-5.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Reuters, the European Union is seeking more information from the social platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changes in the company structure
Xai
XAI$0.04996+4.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03078+13.83%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0003439-6.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 11:48

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy