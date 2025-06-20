MEXC Exchange
Nearly $100 million stolen: Iranian exchange Nobitex theft incident
Author: Lisa & 23pds Editor: Sherry background On June 18, 2025, the on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that Iran’s largest crypto trading platform, Nobitex, was suspected of being hacked, involving abnormal
PANews
2025/06/20 15:00
Helium Ventures raises around £4 million, plans to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Investegate , London-listed Helium Ventures PLC announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed placement, raising approximately £ 4 million, with a total
PANews
2025/06/20 14:58
MIT experimental report: Over-reliance on AI chatbots will reduce thinking ability
Author: Excerpt from MIT Compiled by: Felix, PANews With the widespread adoption of large language model (LLM) products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, companies and people from all over the world
AI
$0.1106
+2.69%
PEOPLE
$0.01801
+3.44%
LLM
$0.0014568
-1.03%
PANews
2025/06/20 14:52
South Korea’s central bank won’t oppose stablecoin: Report
The head of South Korea’s central bank reportedly said he isn't against the issuance of a won-pegged stablecoin, but was wary of possible foreign exchange issues.
BANK
$0.06329
-3.49%
T
$0.01548
-0.19%
SOUTH
$0.0738
-20.21%
PANews
2025/06/20 14:48
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset
PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
PANews
2025/06/20 14:47
Hainan Huatie: Not involved in stablecoin business
According to PANews on June 20, an investor asked Hainan Huatie (an A-share listed company) whether the company has any cooperation with Ant Digits in the direction of RWA stablecoin?
NOT
$0.001798
+2.50%
ANT
$0.0425
-3.40%
RWA
$0.003749
+7.66%
PANews
2025/06/20 14:43
ADA stagnates, PEPE surges; This new presale sparks speculation of a 10x return
As memecoins shake up crypto rankings, Neo Pepe Coin emerges as a standout contender, offering serious upside potential and decentralized strength amid the hype. #partnercontent
HYPE
$38.99
+4.67%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000522
-22.89%
NEO
$5.517
+3.06%
ADA
$0.5855
+1.68%
PEPE
$0.00001005
+2.97%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:39
Alchemy Pay to launch stablecoin-focused blockchain in Q4 2025
Alchemy Pay has unveiled plans to launch a new blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments. According to a June 19 announcement from Alchemy Pay (ACH), the company plans to launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments, in the fourth…
ACH
$0.01888
+2.33%
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000001689
+20.81%
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:37
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"
PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
MAN
$0.00701
+2.63%
PANews
2025/06/20 14:35
Texas cops cut open crypto ATM to recover $25K lost to scam
Pictures show a Texas sheriff’s department taking a power-cutting tool to a crypto ATM after a family reportedly used it to pay a scammer.
POWER
$0.01198
+4.44%
SCAM
$0.0001966
-1.00%
PANews
2025/06/20 14:19
