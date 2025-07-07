2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Chainbase Establishes Chainbase Foundation to Promote Decentralized Data Economy

Chainbase Establishes Chainbase Foundation to Promote Decentralized Data Economy

PANews reported on July 7 that Chainbase announced the establishment of the non-profit organization Chainbase Foundation , which is committed to making data more accessible and valuable, and accelerating the
Moonveil
MORE$0.03076+13.84%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000522-22.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 20:30
Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum Services

Spanish Banking Giant BBVA Expands Crypto Offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum Services

Spain’s second-largest financial institution, BBVA, has introduced Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody capabilities for retail customers, marking a significant expansion of regulated digital asset services across Europe . BBVA has fully integrated these cryptocurrency services within its proprietary mobile platform, operating independently without relying on external service providers or third-party custodial solutions. 🚨 Breaking: Spain's major bank BBVA has rolled out trading and custody services for $BTC and $ETH directly in its mobile app for retail customers. Get ready for a surge of capital into the crypto market! pic.twitter.com/ccXoPsWOCf — Crypto Jessica (@CryptoJessXBT) July 7, 2025 The bank’s approach allows customers to execute transactions autonomously while maintaining that it does not offer investment advisory services. BBVA’s 4-Year Crypto Journey Reaches Spain According to an official release dated July 4, the cryptocurrency service launch stems from regulatory approval obtained through Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in March 2025. 🇪🇸 Spanish lending giant BBVA said it won approval to launch Bitcoin and Ether trading, integrating crypto into everyday banking. #BBVA #CryptoTrading https://t.co/ifB7FxuUV8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 10, 2025 This licensing framework authorizes BBVA to provide cryptocurrency services to all customers who meet legal age requirements. “ Our objective is to simplify cryptocurrency investment for retail customers in Spain through an accessible and user-friendly digital platform available on their mobile devices ,” stated Gonzalo Rodríguez, BBVA’s head of retail banking for Spain. The service architecture ensures compliance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which establishes comprehensive standards for cryptocurrency-related services across EU member states. BBVA’s Spanish cryptocurrency initiative builds upon the success of its Swiss operations. In June 2021, BBVA Switzerland pioneered the bank’s cryptocurrency offerings by introducing Bitcoin custody and trading services for private banking clientele Spain's BBVA, with $782 billion of total assets, is launching a #bitcoin trading service for private clients in Switzerland, due to "significant desire" among investors. — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 18, 2021 The Swiss division has since diversified its cryptocurrency portfolio to encompass Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and AVAX, successfully attracting both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Recent reports from June 18 indicate that BBVA has been recommending portfolio allocations of 3% to 7% in cryptocurrencies for its affluent clients. Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland, indicated that the bank currently advises clients to focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum investments , with plans to introduce additional cryptocurrencies later this year. “ A 3% portfolio allocation to cryptocurrency represents manageable risk exposure ,” Meyer explained. “ In a balanced portfolio structure, introducing 3% cryptocurrency allocation can enhance overall performance. “ Expanding Stablecoin Services See 9% of Spaniards Own Crypto, While 95% of EU Banks Stay Away Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, BBVA has incorporated USDC stablecoin services into its offerings. In September 2024, the bank extended its cryptocurrency custody and trading capabilities to include USD Coin for institutional and private banking clients in Switzerland. This expansion enables clients to trade, hold, or convert USDC into euros, dollars, or other currencies with near-instantaneous execution. The bank noted that investment fund managers and large corporations frequently utilize stablecoins like USDC to accelerate transactions across various cryptocurrency exchanges. Additionally, stablecoins serve as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility by allowing investors to preserve asset value during market fluctuations. Despite approximately 95% of EU banks avoiding cryptocurrency services due to the European Securities and Markets Authority’s (ESMA) cautious regulatory stance, Spain’s cryptocurrency market has demonstrated substantial growth. Europe's crypto regulation will be its biggest mistake since the dotcom era: – EU imposing MiCA – US embracing crypto – Major players leaving EU – $499B+ in crypto flowing through Eastern Europe Is crypto's future in Europe doomed? Here's the full breakdown: pic.twitter.com/mZIi79cru3 — Alessandro Palombo (@thealepalombo) December 16, 2024 A 2024 European Central Bank survey, published in January 2025, revealed that nearly 9% of Spanish citizens now hold digital assets , representing more than double the figure from 2022. Spain’s cryptocurrency adoption rate now equals that of France and Croatia within the Eurozone, though it remains below Slovenia’s 15% adoption rate and Greece’s 14% ownership levels. Between 2023 and 2024 alone, Spain received over $80 billion worth of cryptocurrency, making it the 5th largest European country with the most crypto value received. Source: Chainalysis Spain’s 28% Crypto Tax: The Hidden Cost of Digital Assets Despite growing adoption, Spain has tight tax regulations on crypto. The Spanish cryptocurrency taxation follows specific guidelines established by the Spanish State Agency for Tax Administration (AEAT). Spanish residents are required to declare gains from cryptocurrency transactions and income generated from digital asset holdings or related activities. Source: Blockpit Spanish taxpayers are required to report cryptocurrency gains exceeding €6,000 under the Income Savings Tax (Capital Gains Tax), with rates ranging from 19% to 28% depending on total gains.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12324-1.13%
RWAX
APP$0.004843-0.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.16006+2.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10681-2.90%
NEAR
NEAR$2.215+4.13%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/07 20:27
US Treasury Secretary: Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48 hours

US Treasury Secretary: Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48 hours

PANews July 7 news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that the United States will achieve economic growth without causing inflation. Several trade-related news will be announced in the next 48
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12324-1.13%
U Coin
U$0.01214+1.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 20:21
Strategy did not buy Bitcoin between June 30 and July 6

Strategy did not buy Bitcoin between June 30 and July 6

PANews reported on July 7 that Strategy (MSTR.O): No Bitcoin was purchased between June 30 and July 6.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001798+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 20:11
Strategy: Bitcoin's book value increased by more than $14 billion in the second quarter

Strategy: Bitcoin's book value increased by more than $14 billion in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy (MicroStrategy) to the US SEC, as of June 30, 2025, the company realized unrealized book gains
Moonveil
MORE$0.03076+13.84%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02355+4.29%
BOOK
BOOK$0.00001692-0.70%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000499+5.49%
Kinto
K$6.276+12.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 20:06
Etherscan launches HyperEvmScan, a HyperEVM blockchain browser

Etherscan launches HyperEvmScan, a HyperEVM blockchain browser

PANews reported on July 7 that Etherscan announced the launch of HyperEvmScan, a block browser designed specifically for the HyperEVM blockchain. Users can query transactions, addresses, tokens, prices and other
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 20:03
BTC, XRP holders’ new choice DOT Miners helps assets grow steadily

BTC, XRP holders’ new choice DOT Miners helps assets grow steadily

As crypto investors seek stability beyond holding, DOT Miners offers BTC and XRP holders a low-risk path to daily passive income through secure, eco-friendly cloud mining. #sponsored
Bitcoin
BTC$108,462.5+0.49%
Triathon
GROW$0.0155+10.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08851-5.77%
XRP
XRP$2.3061+1.91%
Polkadot
DOT$3.426+2.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 20:00
Circle issues another $250 million USDC on Solana

Circle issues another $250 million USDC on Solana

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens, Circle has issued another $250 million in USDC on the Solana blockchain. Since 2025, Circle has issued a total of
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 19:43
White House Digital Asset Markets Working Group expected to release first crypto policy report on July 22

White House Digital Asset Markets Working Group expected to release first crypto policy report on July 22

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crypto In America, the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned this week due to schedule adjustments, and the Senate turned its focus to
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004961+10.66%
america party
AMERICA$0.001014+36.65%
U Coin
U$0.01214+1.50%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00655-20.50%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.011169-5.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 19:42
Russia’s biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway?

Russia’s biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway?

Even as Russia gears up to launch its digital ruble, some of the country’s top bankers still aren’t sold on the idea. As Russia moves closer to launching its own digital currency, questions are starting to grow louder about whether…
Triathon
GROW$0.0155+10.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06329-3.49%
Threshold
T$0.01547-0.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000998-12.53%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000071+3.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 19:17

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy