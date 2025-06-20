MEXC Exchange
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time
PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
PANews
2025/06/20 17:06
Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/06/20 17:01
TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations
Bitcoin hater Brad Sherman has accused US President Donald Trump of accepting a $300 million bribe from TikTok, but TikTok denied it has anything to do with it.
PANews
2025/06/20 16:59
Solana Ecosystem DePIN Project Shaga Announces Postponement of Its TGE from Q2 to Q3
PANews reported on June 20 that the Solana ecosystem DePIN project Shaga officially announced that its token generation event (TGE), originally scheduled for the second quarter of 2025, has now
PANews
2025/06/20 16:56
Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline
Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Fxstreet
2025/06/20 16:45
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$6.5942 million
PANews reported on June 20 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/06/20 16:35
Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader
PANews
2025/06/20 16:22
Circle's U.S. stock rose nearly 13% before the market opened, temporarily reporting $225.78
PANews reported on June 20 that Circle's U.S. stock price rose nearly 13% in pre-market trading, temporarily closing at $225.78. Earlier on Wednesday, Circle's (CRCL.N) stock price broke through $200,
PANews
2025/06/20 16:17
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus
Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Crypto.news
2025/06/20 16:13
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
PANews reported on June 20 that Dawn Wallet announced that it had joined Tools For Humanity, a core development organization of Worldcoin, and was committed to introducing the next generation
PANews
2025/06/20 16:07
