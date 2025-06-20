2025-07-09 Wednesday

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
Fxstreet2025/06/20 18:02
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/20 17:53
Bank of England governor questions digital pound for consumers

PANews June 20 news, according to Bloomberg, recently, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey questioned the necessity of digital pounds for consumers at a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, saying that
PANews2025/06/20 17:37
North Korean hackers target crypto industry workers with new information-stealing malware

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, Cisco Talos released a report on Wednesday saying that the North Korean hacker group "Famous Chollima" recently launched a new type of phishing
PANews2025/06/20 17:24
Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain security experts ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan pointed out that the promotion of meme coins by US politicians and the abandonment
PANews2025/06/20 17:21
China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins. In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:20
Cross-chain interoperability is key for seamless web3 UX | Opinion

Without standardization, web3 will remain like a Tower of Babel, where communication between chains is more akin to translation than transaction
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:18
Fake Aave ads appear at the top of Google search results, prompting fears of phishing attacks

A new phishing campaign is targeting cryptocurrency users by impersonating Aave, one of the most widely used decentralized finance platforms. On June 20, web3 security firm Scam Sniffer issued a warning that fake Aave (AAVE) ads were appearing at the…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 17:18
Texas police pry open cryptocurrency ATM and recover $25,000 in fraud losses

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the sheriff of Jasper County, Texas, used cutting tools to forcibly dismantle a Bitcoin ATM machine in the local time, trying
PANews2025/06/20 17:12
Russian digital ruble expected to achieve mass adoption by 2026

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the Financial Market Committee of the Russian State Duma, said on June 18 that the large-scale application
PANews2025/06/20 17:10

Trending News

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy