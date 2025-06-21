2025-07-09 Wednesday

Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including
CoinMarketCap: Malicious code on the website has been identified and removed, and all systems have returned to normal

PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that it had identified and deleted the malicious code on the website. All systems have returned to normal. CoinMarketCap is now safe
From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry

Author: Cheeezzyyyy Compiled by: Tim, PANews In recent years, Arbitrum has not only not stopped expanding, but it is also entering a unique stage of ecological exploration, playing a game
Trader AguilaTrades' BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, AguilaTrades’ BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million. The current position is: 3,522
PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
CoinMarketCap front-end attacked, reminding users to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, the CoinMarketCap front end was attacked, reminding users to be vigilant. In response, CoinMarketCap tweeted that a malicious pop-up
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Circle up more than 20%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed gains and losses. The Nasdaq fell 0.51%, up 0.21% this week;
How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
Uniswap and Morpho and other institutions cooperate to develop Web3SOC, a security and governance framework designed for compliance

PANews reported on June 21 that according to The Block, Uniswap Labs, Morpho, Maple Finance, Kiln and Steakhouse Financial have partnered with security companies Cantina and Secureum to establish a
The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
