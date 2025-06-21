MEXC Exchange
1confirmation founder: If Ethereum is regarded as the "new America", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange
PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that if Ethereum is regarded as the "New America", then the builders of the
PANews
2025/06/21 17:00
Paradigm completes liquidation of 70 million LDOs, earning approximately $28.13 million in 4 years
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, Paradigm transferred out the last 10 million LDOs (US$7.42 million) it held 10 hours ago, and these
PANews
2025/06/21 16:04
Singapore police arrested a suspect in a virtual currency scam who attempted to leave the country, with the amount involved being approximately US$1.01 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, a woman was suspected of falling into a cryptocurrency investment scam and had handed over more than 1.3 million Singapore
PANews
2025/06/21 15:53
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.
PANews
2025/06/21 15:22
How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?
Written by: Hazel Source: Zhiwubuyan Research I read a news report last night that the state of Wyoming in the United States conducted a public scoring to select a public
PANews
2025/06/21 15:19
Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed
PANews
2025/06/21 14:34
Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks
PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled
PANews
2025/06/21 14:22
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the
PANews
2025/06/21 14:06
A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to purchase 3.39 million KTA at a price of US$0.635.
PANews
2025/06/21 13:10
CoinMarketCap: All systems are now fully operational
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that its security team discovered a vulnerability related to the graffiti image displayed on the homepage. The graffiti image contained a link
PANews
2025/06/21 12:08
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy