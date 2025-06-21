2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
1confirmation founder: If Ethereum is regarded as the "new America", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange

1confirmation founder: If Ethereum is regarded as the "new America", Uniswap is equivalent to the New York Stock Exchange

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that if Ethereum is regarded as the "New America", then the builders of the
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:00
Paradigm completes liquidation of 70 million LDOs, earning approximately $28.13 million in 4 years

Paradigm completes liquidation of 70 million LDOs, earning approximately $28.13 million in 4 years

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, Paradigm transferred out the last 10 million LDOs (US$7.42 million) it held 10 hours ago, and these
Share
PANews2025/06/21 16:04
Singapore police arrested a suspect in a virtual currency scam who attempted to leave the country, with the amount involved being approximately US$1.01 million

Singapore police arrested a suspect in a virtual currency scam who attempted to leave the country, with the amount involved being approximately US$1.01 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, a woman was suspected of falling into a cryptocurrency investment scam and had handed over more than 1.3 million Singapore
Moonveil
MORE$0.03066+13.22%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000196-1.30%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4505-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 15:53
A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0726+0.97%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.99+4.78%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 15:22
How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

How do U.S. state governments choose public chains for issuing stablecoins?

Written by: Hazel Source: Zhiwubuyan Research I read a news report last night that the state of Wyoming in the United States conducted a public scoring to select a public
U Coin
U$0.01213+1.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 15:19
Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed
VisionGame
VISION$0.0004106-3.66%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000499+5.72%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0045-8.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:34
Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:22
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:06
A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA

A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to purchase 3.39 million KTA at a price of US$0.635.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01419-0.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 13:10
CoinMarketCap: All systems are now fully operational

CoinMarketCap: All systems are now fully operational

PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that its security team discovered a vulnerability related to the graffiti image displayed on the homepage. The graffiti image contained a link
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00776-11.81%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697+15.97%
Chainlink
LINK$13.84+4.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 12:08

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy