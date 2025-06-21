MEXC Exchange
Macroeconomic outlook for next week: Trump is looking for trouble everywhere, Powell will "go to the meeting alone"
PANews reported on June 21 that missile attacks between Israel and Iran continued over the past week, but with Trump announcing on Friday the postponement of the decision to strike
PANews
2025/06/21 19:33
British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum
PANews reported on June 21 that Tom Wan, head of data at Entropy Advisors, published an article on the X platform, revealing that Baillie Gifford, one of the largest mutual
PANews
2025/06/21 19:30
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center
PANews reported on June 21 that according to the Hong Kong Ta Kung Pao, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Union Federation released a research report on building a global
PANews
2025/06/21 18:58
Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas
PANews reported on June 21 that Negentropy Capital founder Billy.BUIDL announced on the X platform that he had decided to dissolve Negentropy Anti-Entropy Capital, which he had established with two
PANews
2025/06/21 18:35
Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being
PANews reported on June 21 that Hacken announced on the X platform that it is investigating a security incident involving unauthorized minting of HAI tokens on the Ethereum and BNB
PANews
2025/06/21 18:30
ZachXBT slams Bitcoin bridge Garden Finance for laundering hacked funds
ZachXBT claims over 80% of Garden Finance’s fees are tied to crypto laundering, challenging the project’s decentralization narrative.
PANews
2025/06/21 17:52
Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
PANews
2025/06/21 17:36
Nasdaq approves blockchain ASIC chip developer AGM Group's request to continue listing
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Globenewswire, AGM Group, a blockchain ASIC chip R&D listed company, announced that it had received a compliance letter from Nasdaq, notifying the
PANews
2025/06/21 17:26
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities
PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
PANews
2025/06/21 17:16
From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion
With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 17:05
