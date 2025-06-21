MEXC Exchange
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years
From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims
Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes. Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:00
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano
Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:56
Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?
PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:37
The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human
As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help…
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:30
Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market
Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 01:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
PANews
2025/06/21 23:30
NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum
The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance. Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At…
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 23:11
A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with
PANews
2025/06/21 22:19
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
PANews
2025/06/21 22:02
