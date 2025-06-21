2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset. “My […] Сообщение Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Bitcoin
BTC$108,395.37+0.51%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10677-2.80%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/22 03:09
XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes. Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation…
Threshold
T$0.01546-0.19%
U Coin
U$0.01213+1.84%
XRP
XRP$2.3047+1.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00697+16.36%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4265+2.37%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 03:00
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

Little Pepe presale gains traction as a meme-powered Layer-2 contender eyeing top-10 status. #partnercontent
Notcoin
NOT$0.001794+2.28%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02355+4.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000998-12.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001531+2.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6141+1.90%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:56
Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.0003532-4.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001531+2.27%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001168+2.27%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001004+3.08%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human

As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help…
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0007082+11.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1105+2.88%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1528+3.66%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:30
Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market

Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market

Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1105+2.88%
Bware
INFRA$0.1278+0.55%
VinuChain
VC$0.00681+0.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 01:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance. Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At…
Bitcoin
BTC$108,395.37+0.51%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004379-0.36%
DROP
DROP$0.00000837+120.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 23:11
A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:19
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
U Coin
U$0.01213+1.84%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007834-9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:02

Trending News

More

More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court

13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"

Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE

Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy