Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales
PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK
PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has lost $13.68 million on his third long BTC. He has failed to go long on
PANews
2025/06/22 08:34
The whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought more than $30 million of ETH again
PANews reported on June 22 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves has traded the last
PANews
2025/06/22 08:30
A whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN, worth about 6.47 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user sold 7.44 million FARTCOIN at a price of 46,128.4 SOL (6.47 million US dollars) and sent
PANews
2025/06/22 08:25
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43%
PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
Trump: Successful airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "We have successfully launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz and
PANews
2025/06/22 08:16
19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case
PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft
PANews
2025/06/22 08:15
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve
PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
PANews
2025/06/22 08:02
Overview of AI investment in the first half of 2025: 58% of global venture capital flows to AI
Author: Catalaize Compiled by: Felix, PANews Global investment in AI startups from January to June 2025 far exceeded that in the first half of 2024. The first quarter of 2025
PANews
2025/06/22 08:00
HASHJ cloud mining opens new frontier with support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT
HASHJ launches upgraded AI-powered cloud mining, enabling secure passive crypto income via smartphone. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:37
