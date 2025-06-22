MEXC Exchange
In the past 7 hours, three addresses have sold 5,657 ETH at a loss on the chain, with a total loss of $1.928 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, in the past 7 hours, three addresses have cumulatively sold 5,657 ETH (about 13.4 million US dollars) on the chain,
PANews
2025/06/22 10:36
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF
Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
PANews
2025/06/22 10:30
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6215.18 BTC
According to PANews on June 22, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings are 6,215.18, with a total value
PANews
2025/06/22 10:26
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
PANews
2025/06/22 09:56
Messari predicts: The reasonable valuation of PUMP may be 7 billion US dollars. Will it be a profit if it is bought in the public sale?
Written by Sunny Shi, Messari Crypto Compiled by Alex Liu, Foresight News According to major media reports citing people familiar with the matter, pump.fun is preparing to sell 25% of
PANews
2025/06/22 09:41
A whale/institution has shorted 58 assets including BTC and ETH since June 16, and currently has a floating profit of $20.65 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, whales/institutions have shorted 58 targets, including BTC/ETH and other altcoins, since June 16, and have now made a floating profit
PANews
2025/06/22 09:30
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cailian Press, CNN quoted informed sources as saying that US President Trump hopes that his order to strike three Iranian nuclear facilities
PANews
2025/06/22 09:16
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
PANews
2025/06/22 09:13
Thailand has approved three applicants to set up virtual banks
PANews reported on June 22 that according to CrowdfundInsider, Thailand has approved three applicants to set up virtual banks, a move aimed at promoting financial innovation, expanding access to underserved
PANews
2025/06/22 09:02
Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
PANews
2025/06/22 08:48
