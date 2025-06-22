MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Alt ZK solutions can save Ethereum | Opinion
Alt verification layers will rescue Ethereum from the ZK proof deluge coming by 2030, delivering affordability and security.
ZK
$0,04536
+1,49%
ALT
$0,002032
+2,99%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 16:51
James Wynn: Bitcoin's short-term price target is $93,000 to $95,000
PANews reported on June 22 that James Wynn tweeted that the short-term price target range for Bitcoin is $93,000 to $95,000. Considering the tense global geopolitical situation, other countries may
WYNN
$0,000373
-1,68%
TERM
$0,439
-0,22%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 16:02
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days
PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 15:13
Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit
A Florida man says a Denver-based crypto trading school and a fake exchange tricked him into handing over $860,000 through phony trade signals.
TRADE
$0,12309
-1,18%
MAN
$0,00701
+2,03%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 15:07
Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States
PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the
MAJOR
$0,15982
+2,21%
THREE
$0,00375
+0,53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 14:31
Israeli military: Israeli Air Force launches air strikes on western Iran
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a new round of air strikes on western Iran, which
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 14:27
IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks"
PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 13:22
The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers
PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
MINI
$0,006776
-1,62%
WLD
$0,862
+0,11%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 12:00
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
NOT
$0,001794
+2,28%
FUTURE
$0,10677
-2,80%
TRUMP
$8,578
+1,09%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 11:03
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position now has a floating profit of $21.45 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the smart trader 0xcB92 has not yet closed his short position of 40,000 ETH (90.3 million USD), with unrealized profits
NOT
$0,001794
+2,28%
NOW
$0,00697
+16,36%
ETH
$2.595,74
+2,40%
SMART
$0,003867
-4,94%
Share
PANews
2025/06/22 10:42
Trending News
More
More than 500 Chinese creditors are challenging FTX’s $470 million payment freeze in a U.S. court
13 billion yuan, 2 million victims, the biggest stablecoin "capital flight" case "Xinkangjia"
Four US dollar stablecoin issuers hold a total of about $182 billion in US debt, surpassing South Korea and the UAE
Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy