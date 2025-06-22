MEXC Exchange
Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details
Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?
PANews
2025/06/22 22:06
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
PANews
2025/06/22 21:57
Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the two Hyperliquid whales that shorted Bitcoin have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million: 1. The so-called
PANews
2025/06/22 21:55
AguilaTrades quickly reduced its position to $185 million in the past 10 minutes, closing 1,685.13 BTC short orders
PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, BTC fell below $101,000. AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position losses in the past month have reached $31.72 million. In the past
PANews
2025/06/22 21:43
Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, market sources said that the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the top security agency needs
PANews
2025/06/22 21:34
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 100 million US dollars, mainly due to long orders
PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $139 million, of which $134 million was liquidated for
PANews
2025/06/22 21:31
Despite Trump’s backing, crypto is choosing MiCA over America: Paybis
MiCA’s licensing clarity helped Europe capture crypto flows as US retail activity declined despite a crypto-friendly Trump administration.
PANews
2025/06/22 21:03
Data: BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which BLAST unlocks about $22.5 million
PANews reported on June 22 that Token Unlocks data showed that BLAST, VENOM, SOON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Blast (BLAST) will unlock
PANews
2025/06/22 20:41
Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars
PANews reported on June 22 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published data on the X platform showing that the total transaction volume of its platform has exceeded 1 trillion US
PANews
2025/06/22 20:22
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 22 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker, and said that nothing can stop this orange.
PANews
2025/06/22 20:05
