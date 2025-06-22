2025-07-09 Wednesday

The U.S. State Department issued a global alert, advising American citizens overseas to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, the US State Department issued a global security alert on Sunday, advising American citizens around the world to "be vigilant". After
PANews 2025/06/23 07:20
An address containing 300 BTC was activated after being dormant for 11.6 years

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at around 03:01 Beijing time today, an address that had been dormant for 11.6 years and contained 300 BTC
PANews 2025/06/23 07:11
Hacken: Recent security incidents were caused by "human error" leading to private key leakage

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, Ukrainian Web3 cybersecurity company Hacken said that the reason why its native HAI token was minted in almost unlimited quantities
PANews 2025/06/23 07:05
FTX lawyers say Three Arrows’ $1.5 billion claim is “unreasonable” and should be dismissed

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block, FTX's bankruptcy management lawyer recently objected to the $1.53 billion claim filed by Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and asked the
PANews 2025/06/23 07:03
Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 6.2% over the past 24 hours to $3.16 trillion, as escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred a risk-off environment among investors. Total trading volume hit $148 billion during the same period.…
Crypto.news 2025/06/23 02:35
Crypto market hit by $1b in liquidations after US strikes Iran

Roughly 240,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours as the crypto market reeled from news that U.S. bombers attacked Iran’s main nuclear sites, according to Coinglass. Total liquidations topped $1.03 billion by midday on Sunday in New York,…
Crypto.news 2025/06/23 01:23
Crypto markets crash after US bombs Iran, Texas to add Bitcoin to official reserves | Weekly Recap

A turbulent week in crypto ended with a sharp market downturn, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins plunged following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump. While geopolitical shockwaves rattled prices and NFTs posted a double-digit…
Crypto.news 2025/06/23 00:00
Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
PANews 2025/06/22 23:56
Solana poised for bull run, but new sports memecoin hints at potential 7000% rally

Solana may rally in 30 days, but a new sports meme coin is gaining buzz for its potential 7000% breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news 2025/06/22 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.013 billion, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $1.013 billion, of which $110 million
PANews 2025/06/22 23:30

