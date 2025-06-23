MEXC Exchange
COSMFinance was hacked, losing about $310,000
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CertiK monitoring, the COSMFinance project was attacked by hackers. The attacker sold excess CSM tokens on an unverified victim contract by repeatedly
PANews
2025/06/23 10:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?Update 6/23: $GOR sol forked, testnet launched $ERC69 Klik Launched, Allegedly Related to
SOL
$150,73
+1,58%
MEME
$0,001533
+2,40%
AI
$0,1104
+2,79%
GOR
$0,016822
-6,41%
ERC69
$0,0016821
+178,95%
PANews
2025/06/23 10:09
The two giant whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs worth $47.52 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two whales have recently purchased a total of 16 million IPs (worth $47.52 million). Among them, whale 0x9921 purchased 6
PANews
2025/06/23 10:07
Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)
Author: Fan Jia: PhD student in the Department of Media and Communication at City University of Hong Kong, Eurybia Research Fellow Preface In March 2025 , with the support of
DAO
$0,118
+0,51%
CITY
$0,8595
+2,87%
PART
$0,1657
+6,97%
PANews
2025/06/23 10:00
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, once again opened a 20x short position of 1000.82 BTC in the early morning, with a current floating loss of $1.34 million
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades made a profit of $112,000 from a short-selling blitz last night, he
BTC
$108 374,99
+0,52%
PANews
2025/06/23 09:58
Abraxas Capital is suspected to have made a profit of $79.92 million by shorting 5 tokens including BTC and ETH
PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, two wallets (belonging to Abraxas Capital) have currently obtained a total of approximately US$79.92 million in unrealized
BTC
$108 374,99
+0,52%
ETH
$2 594,6
+2,36%
PANews
2025/06/23 09:23
CoinTelegraph front-end was hacked and released false airdrop information, please operate with caution
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Scam Sniffer, the front end of CoinTelegraph has been hacked, please operate with caution. It is reported that clicking on the CoinTelegraph
SCAM
$0,0001953
-1,26%
PANews
2025/06/23 09:20
A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US
HYPE
$38,96
+4,92%
WALLET
$0,01419
--%
USDC
$0,9999
-0,01%
PANews
2025/06/23 09:12
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
SOUTH
$0,0736
-20,43%
PANews
2025/06/23 08:53
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale spent 2.25 million USDT and purchased 2.4 million FARTCOIN at an average price of US$0.93.
FARTCOIN
$1,06166
-0,36%
PANews
2025/06/23 08:49
