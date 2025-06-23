Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bears set sight on $98K BTC, $2K ETH and $1.77 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) declined by nearly 5%, 13%, and 7%, respectively, last week as tensions in the Middle East escalated. BTC is nearly at its key support level of around $100,000; a close below this level would trigger further correction.