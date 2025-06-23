MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Mineral mining company Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with partners, with Bitcoin treasury strategy as a core component
PANews reported on June 23 that Green Minerals, a deep-sea mining and sustainable mineral mining company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy as part of its blockchain strategy.
CORE
$0.4958
+2.69%
DEEP
$0.142627
+1.89%
PART
$0.1657
+6.97%
PANews
2025/06/23 15:55
Smarter Web's Bitcoin strategy made its share price soar 19,900% and made the front page of the UK's Sunday Mail. It plans to list on the London Stock Exchange in October.
PANews June 23 news, according to CryptosRus, the British listed company Smarter Web's stock price soared 19,900% due to its Bitcoin reserve strategy, and was on the front page of
PANews
2025/06/23 15:37
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy
Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of “the two…
BTC
$108,370.94
+0.52%
MOVE
$0.1449
-1.69%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:33
FTX seeks to block 3AC’s $1.5B claim, alleges self-inflicted losses
FTX’s bankruptcy estate is pushing back against a $1.5 billion claim from Three Arrows Capital, arguing the failed hedge fund is trying to recover losses from its risky bets. In a 94-page objection filed June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy…
FUND
$0.03
--%
U
$0.01212
+1.67%
THREE
$0.00375
+0.53%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:28
Four.meme: The graduation rate last week was 1.75%, and the top three tokens in 24-hour trading volume were $EGL1, $CA, and $Liberty
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the Four.meme weekly report (June 16-22), the platform added 3,954 tokens last week, of which 69 were successfully launched on PancakeSwap, with
TOP
$0.0000998
-12.53%
MEME
$0.001531
+2.27%
EGL1
$0.06779
-8.76%
LIBERTY
$0.04399
-7.77%
CA
$0.002837
-10.10%
PANews
2025/06/23 15:27
Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in…
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
--%
DROP
$0.00000837
+120.84%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:20
CZ: Phishing wave hits crypto info sites, beware of wallet connections
Changpeng Zhao just issued a warning, urging users to be careful when authorizing wallet connections as a wave of phishing attempts hits crypto info sites. In his recent post on X, CZ issued a warning about a new wave of…
WALLET
$0.0142
+0.07%
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:10
A whale deposited $4.28 million USDC in HyperLiquid and opened a 25x leveraged ETH long position
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens data, a whale deposited $4.28 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened an ETH long position worth $101 million, with a
ETH
$2,594.08
+2.34%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.02%
PANews
2025/06/23 15:09
Analysis: Ethereum's downtrend is not over, leverage levels are still high
PANews June 23 news, according to Matrixport analysis, despite Bitcoin's attempt to rebound, seasonal patterns show that its probability of sustained breakthrough is low. To maintain technical validity, Bitcoin needs
NOT
$0.001795
+2.39%
PANews
2025/06/23 15:03
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Eight more virtual asset trading platform license applications are being reviewed
PANews reported on June 23 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a speech at a forum on June 21: "As an international financial center, Hong Kong must
MORE
$0.03069
+11.96%
VIRTUAL
$1.4495
-1.30%
PANews
2025/06/23 14:55
