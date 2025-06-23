MEXC Exchange
US luxury car restorer ECD receives $500 million in equity financing to launch Bitcoin treasury strategy
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Investing.com , ECD Automotive Design ( ECDA ), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar retro modification company, announced that it has
PANews
2025/06/23 21:16
Fuzzland discloses a security incident and calls on the crypto industry to strengthen protection
PANews reported on June 23 that FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analysis company, recently disclosed a security incident involving the Bedrock UniBTC protocol. Officials said that a former employee used
PANews
2025/06/23 21:09
Crypto scammer flaunts $4m stolen from Coinbase users, ZachXBT reveals
Scammer stole $4 million from Coinbase, but was not very diligent in covering up his trail.
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:03
Trezor issues security alert after contact form exploit used in phishing scam
Crypto hardware wallet provider Trezor has issued a security caution to its users, warning of a new tactic being used by malicious actors to impersonate the company and phish for sensitive information. In a post on June 23 via social…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:01
Crypto Weekly Report (June 15-22): US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, intensified geopolitics pushes BTC pricing downward
Author: 0xBrooker This week, crypto assets have experienced the triple intersection of "institutional funds supporting the bottom, increased alertness on derivatives, and instantaneous amplification of geopolitical risks." BTC continued to
PANews
2025/06/23 21:00
Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 23 that Israel Salmen, CEO of Brazilian listed technology company Méliuz SA (CASH3), wrote that after the company completed the latest round of stock issuance, it
PANews
2025/06/23 20:59
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound
The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250. Total liquidations…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:56
Here’s why the XRP price may crash below $1 soon
XRP price continued its downward momentum on Monday as it crashed below the important support level at $2. Ripple (XRP) has declined for five consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak in over a month, and is now trading at…
Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:52
Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks
PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin
PANews
2025/06/23 20:47
DeFi infrastructure company Veda completes $18 million financing, led by CoinFund
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CoinDesk, DeFi infrastructure company Veda has completed a $18 million financing led by CoinFund, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Animoca Ventures, GSR,
PANews
2025/06/23 20:42
