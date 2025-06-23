2025-07-09 Wednesday

Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Privy , Karsa , a crypto project incubated by Y Combinator , has officially launched, providing global US dollar account services to
PANews2025/06/23 23:07
Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Is Gold Price Dip a Better Buy Than Bitcoin?

This market is anything but predictable. First came the tariff escalations. Now, the threat of full-scale conflict between an Israel–U.S. coalition and Iran is dominating headlines. Investors across the board, from crypto to equities, are trying to make sense of the volatility, asking the big question: Why is crypto crashing today? Over the weekend, most.. The post Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Is Gold Price Dip a Better Buy Than Bitcoin? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/23 23:02
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of Magic Newton Foundation, Newton Protocol (NEWT) has announced its token economics, with a total supply of 1 billion
PANews2025/06/23 22:59
Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC

Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano raised $750 million for his Bitcoin treasuries firm.
Crypto.news2025/06/23 22:54
XAUUSD weekly forecast: global tensions arising, will gold finally go to a new ATH?

The Iran and Israel war has further escalated as the USA has also joined this ongoing conflict. This news had a mixed impact on financial markets, with gold still trading in a tight range.  The bias in gold remains buy,…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 22:43
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 131 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net outflow of 7,049 ETH

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, on June 23, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 131 BTC (about 13.38 million US dollars), of which iShares
PANews2025/06/23 22:43
Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record
PANews2025/06/23 22:39
Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years

PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of
PANews2025/06/23 22:37
IDF Spokesman: Israel will attack Iranian military infrastructure in the coming days

PANews reported on June 23 that an Israel Defense Forces spokesman said Israel will attack Iran’s military infrastructure in the next few days.
PANews2025/06/23 22:33
1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of 1inch , 1inch announced the official launch of five bug bounty programs, covering core products such as smart
PANews2025/06/23 22:32

