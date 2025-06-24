MEXC Exchange
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Written by: @Michael01c_ Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number
PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
PANews
2025/06/24 08:57
Iranian Foreign Minister: No "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on ceasefire
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iran’s Foreign Minister said that so far, no "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on a ceasefire or cessation
PANews
2025/06/24 08:53
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire
The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
Fxstreet
2025/06/24 08:40
Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
PANews
2025/06/24 08:38
Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday
PANews reported on June 24 that Ark Invest Daily data showed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold a total of 415,844 Circle shares on June 23, including 306,921 shares through
PANews
2025/06/24 08:33
A whale bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x109...A295F bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC on the chain 1 hour ago, with
PANews
2025/06/24 08:27
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
PANews
2025/06/24 08:14
A whale bought 6037.24 ETH five hours ago, worth $13.88 million
PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x349...7c9d4 bought 6037.24 ETH at an average price of $2,299 on the chain five hours
PANews
2025/06/24 08:08
On-chain commodity derivatives exchange Sphinx completes $2 million pre-seed round of financing
PANews reported on June 24 that according to official news, Sphinx, an institutional-level on-chain commodity derivatives exchange, announced the completion of a US$2 million Pre-seed round of financing, led by
PANews
2025/06/24 08:01
