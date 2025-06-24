MEXC Exchange
Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12
PANews
2025/06/24 12:04
Iran launches five missile strikes against Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that CCTV International News quoted the Israeli military as saying that the fifth round of missiles were detected being launched from Iran towards Israel. The
PANews
2025/06/24 12:02
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/06/24 12:01
Multi-dimensional comparison: Sui Ecosystem Walrus and Irys data competition
Author: Ponyo Compiled by: Sui Network Summary of key points ? Architecture: Irys is a fully-featured, all-in-one Layer 1 “datachain” that provides native blob access to contracts, but requires a
PANews
2025/06/24 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $350 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 10 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$350 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/24 12:00
Israeli military: Iran launches fourth wave of missiles at Israel
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, the Israeli military said that Iran launched a fourth wave of missiles at Israel.
PANews
2025/06/24 11:43
Texas passes SB 1498, authorizing the seizure of criminal-related Bitcoin and digital assets
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas officially signed SB 1498 into law, allowing the state to seize Bitcoin and digital assets related to specific crimes. The
PANews
2025/06/24 11:42
Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bitcoin.com, Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining, a mining data center operator, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025) that
PANews
2025/06/24 11:38
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
PANews
2025/06/24 11:16
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire
PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
PANews
2025/06/24 11:15
