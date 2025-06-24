2025-07-09 Wednesday

Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12
Core DAO
CORE$0.4956+2.65%
PANews2025/06/24 12:04
Iran launches five missile strikes against Israel

PANews reported on June 24 that CCTV International News quoted the Israeli military as saying that the fifth round of missiles were detected being launched from Iran towards Israel. The
PANews2025/06/24 12:02
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013069-0.17%
PANews2025/06/24 12:01
Multi-dimensional comparison: Sui Ecosystem Walrus and Irys data competition

Author: Ponyo Compiled by: Sui Network Summary of key points ? Architecture: Irys is a fully-featured, all-in-one Layer 1 “datachain” that provides native blob access to contracts, but requires a
SUI
SUI$2.8961+2.01%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6135+1.79%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06667-1.27%
PANews2025/06/24 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $350 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 10 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$350 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013069-0.17%
PANews2025/06/24 12:00
Israeli military: Iran launches fourth wave of missiles at Israel

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Reuters, the Israeli military said that Iran launched a fourth wave of missiles at Israel.
PANews2025/06/24 11:43
Texas passes SB 1498, authorizing the seizure of criminal-related Bitcoin and digital assets

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Texas officially signed SB 1498 into law, allowing the state to seize Bitcoin and digital assets related to specific crimes. The
PANews2025/06/24 11:42
Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bitcoin.com, Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining, a mining data center operator, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025) that
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019508+6.78%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00012058+86.59%
PANews2025/06/24 11:38
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$108,324.53+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03061+10.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1104+2.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.578+1.04%
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
PANews2025/06/24 11:15

