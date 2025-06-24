2025-07-09 Wednesday

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
PANews2025/06/24 14:50
Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. According to a recent news reports by i24…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:46
Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that seeks to block U.S. public officials, including the President, from profiting off digital assets during and after their time in office. Dubbed the Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure, or COIN, Act, the legislation came…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:26
Vinanz Limited, a listed company, increased its holdings by 37.72 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 58.68 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 24 that according to FNG, Vinanz Limited, a bitcoin fund management company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announced that it had increased its holdings of
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
Metaplanet allocates additional $5B in capital to U.S. subsidiary

Metaplanet Inc. has approved an additional capital contribution of up to $5 billion to its U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, as part of its expanding global Bitcoin strategy. According to a June 24 disclosure, the Tokyo-based firm said the new…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:18
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 196.9 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 543.52 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings of 196.9 bitcoins, with an
PANews2025/06/24 14:05
48-hour fast chain building: How did Gorbagana use a grassroots carnival to "slap" the king-level L1?

Author: TechFlow The current crypto market is gradually falling into fatigue. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in fluctuations, and the hot spots are dominated by crypto US
PANews2025/06/24 14:00
Anthony Pompliano Strikes $1B Merger to Launch Bitcoin-Native ProCap, Raises $750M to Go Public

American investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion business merger to create a Bitcoin-native firm, ProCap Financial. The company has raised $750 million “from some of the leading institutional investors on Wall Street,” Pompliano posted on X. “The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq,” said Pompliano through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. “As part of the business combination, I have raised over $750 million, which is the largest initial fundraise in history for a publicly-traded bitcoin treasury company.” Today I am announcing a $1 BILLION merger to create ProCap Financial, a bitcoin-native financial services. The company will be a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq at the conclusion of the proposed business combination between my private company ProCap BTC, LLC and Columbus Circle… — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) June 23, 2025 ProCap to Acquire Bitcoin – BTC Treasury Firms Are on The Rise Pompliano stated that ProCap will strategically acquire Bitcoin and generate revenue and profits from its BTC holdings. Per the official announcement , ProCap Financial will hold up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. It will offer services including trading, lending and capital markets, all denominated in Bitcoin. Further, the $750 million funding includes $235 million in convertible debt, with the remaining amount comprising equity. “It is time to get to work,” said podcast host Pompliano. In a reply to Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, he said, “Your idea is spreading globally as people realize the value of Bitcoin.” Indeed, inspired by Strategy (previously MicroStrategy), which currently holds 592,345, after adding 245 Bitcoins on Monday , several public companies are turning into Bitcoin proxies. Intersection of Bitcoin and Traditional Finance However, according to Pompliano, ProCap is pushing beyond that model. He said that the company would build a financial services platform on top of it, besides accumulating Bitcoin. “Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our bitcoin holdings,” he said. Additionally, equity investors will have immediate exposure from day one, the announcement added. “ProCap Financial aims to become the leading financial services firm at the intersection of bitcoin and traditional finance.” Pompliano told CNBC that the goal is to look and feel like a traditional financial institution, which resonates very differently with capital allocators.
CryptoNews2025/06/24 13:49

