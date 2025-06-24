2025-07-09 Wednesday

Fed's Bostic: No need to cut interest rates at the moment, expects a 25 basis point rate cut later this year

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said there is no need to cut interest rates at the moment, and a 25 basis point rate cut is
PANews2025/06/24 18:02
Bitcoin's "State HODL" is now online. Why is Texas the first stop?

In the vast state of Texas, a grand experiment on the digital future is moving forward at full speed with a clear goal and in unison. With a stroke of
PANews2025/06/24 18:00
Large U.S. banks respond to Republican pressure and adjust policies to prevent political risks

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the Wall Street Journal, large US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are stepping up meetings with state officials in
PANews2025/06/24 17:53
Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinPost , the Japanese Financial Services Agency issued a document today, announcing that it will seriously consider transferring the regulation of crypto
PANews2025/06/24 17:46
Mysterious whale AguilaTrades closes long position and increases Bitcoin long position again after making profit

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring , the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its $BTC ( 20x leverage) long position, making a profit of $1.348
PANews2025/06/24 17:30
a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track
PANews2025/06/24 17:24
BlackRock: Expect more DeepSeek moments in China’s tech sector

PANews June 24 news, BlackRock believes that there may be more moments like DeepSeek in China's biotechnology, automation and autonomous driving fields, reflecting its optimism about the further development of
PANews2025/06/24 17:23
Canaan Technology announces strategic reorganization to focus on its core business of Bitcoin mining machines

PANews reported on June 24 that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN ) announced the launch of a strategic reorganization, focusing on Bitcoin mining machine sales and self-operated mining business, and will
PANews2025/06/24 17:20
The bottleneck problem: Why ‘fast’ blockchains fail when it counts most | Opinion

The reality is that many first-generation high-speed blockchains were built without accounting for these interlocking constraints
Crypto.news2025/06/24 17:19
Crypto tax Australia: How does Australia tax their crypto?

A recent ruling in a criminal court case classified crypto assets as money, which goes against the long-held crypto tax Australian office that counts crypto as capital gains. A court decision involving a federal police officer who allegedly stole 81.6…
Crypto.news2025/06/24 17:17

