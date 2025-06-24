MEXC Exchange
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has stated that the stablecoin ordinance will come into effect from 1 August 2025, according to a China Daily report published on 23 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong the world’s first regulated regime for stablecoins. The implementation of the ordinance will follow its passage on 21.. The post Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/06/24 20:51
Circle stock faces pressure as rate cuts, lock-up expiry loom
Circle stock price has gone parabolic after its highly successful initial public offering earlier this month. Circle, trading under the ticker symbol CRCL, jumped to a record high of $298, bringing its market capitalization to $58 billion, slightly below the…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:49
Fed Chairman Powell: Despite increased uncertainty, the economy is in a solid position
PANews June 24 news, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell submitted semi-annual monetary policy report testimony to Congress, Powell pointed out that the Fed remains focused on achieving its dual mission goals
PANews
2025/06/24 20:38
Traders cut odds on early Fed rate cut
PANews reported on June 24 that U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell slightly as traders believed that the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates ahead of schedule had
PANews
2025/06/24 20:36
Fed Chairman Powell: Inflation expectations are stable, tariffs may push up prices
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Fed Chairman Powell said that long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% target, and although inflation has eased significantly, it
PANews
2025/06/24 20:33
Trump administration mulls executive order on ‘debanking’ — WSJ
Trump may issue an executive order to protect crypto firms from banking discrimination, ending what some call Operation Chokepoint 2.0, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PANews
2025/06/24 20:29
Trump: Iran and Israel will not face consequences for violating agreement
PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump said he did not want a regime change in Iran, as regime change would cause chaos. He hoped that tensions could
PANews
2025/06/24 20:24
LQWD Technologies added 5 bitcoins and now holds about 171 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Newsfile Corp. , Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. ( TSXV: LQWD ; OTCQX: LQWDF ) announced that it has
PANews
2025/06/24 20:23
Turkey to enforce stricter controls on crypto transactions to prevent money laundering
Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is rolling out new regulations to strengthen oversight of crypto transactions. Turkey’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance is stepping up efforts to combat money laundering through crypto. According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:21
Japan’s FSA eyes crypto reclassification under FIEA to lower capital gains tax to 20%
Japan’s Financial Services Agency considers reclassifying crypto assets as financial products under Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (FIEA), which would reduce capital gains tax on crypto to a flat 20%. On June 24, Japan’s Financial Services Agency released a new…
Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:20
