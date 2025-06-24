Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August

Hong Kong's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has stated that the stablecoin ordinance will come into effect from 1 August 2025, according to a China Daily report published on 23 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong the world's first regulated regime for stablecoins. The implementation of the ordinance will follow its passage on 21..