COIN Act: a new turn in the Democrats battle v Trump’s cryptocurrency business?
Sen. Adam Schiff from the Democratic Party introduced a new bill, the COIN Act, aimed at blocking U.S. Presidents and their families from promoting or launching cryptocurrency ventures. Why did Democrats come up with a new bill, and what is…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:30
Dow Jones up 500 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire, Powell to wait with rate cuts
Stocks are up as traders are prepared to take on more risks after Israel's ceasefire with Iran.
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:24
Major Banks Try to Avoid Trump’s Crosshairs – What This Means for Crypto?
Key Takeaways: Banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, are revising internal policies following pressure from Republican state governments. Texas and Oklahoma have barred certain financial institutions from state contracts over alleged bias against the fossil fuel and firearms industries. The Trump administration may issue an executive order restricting “debanking” on political or religious grounds. JPMorgan Chase , Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are taking steps to address concerns raised by Republican-led states over alleged political bias, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on June 24. The banks have held meetings with officials in Texas and Oklahoma to respond to accusations that they limit services to industries such as fossil fuels and firearms. Some of these states have blacklisted banks from contracts over policies perceived as discriminatory. Banks Scale Back “Woke” Policies “I’m not asking them to be MAGA banks,” said Todd Russ, Oklahoma’s state treasurer. “I want them to manage my portfolio and stay out of these political ideologies. I think they realize that’s a fair place to be.” Citigroup recently ended a policy that restricted business with firearms vendors selling to buyers under 21, a move discussed during a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. JPMorgan and others have updated their policies to clarify that they do not base decisions on political views. Banks have also withdrawn from climate alliances targeted by Republican officials. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others are reevaluating restrictions on coal-related activities. Bank of America lifted a ban on coal financing last year. At the federal level, the Trump administration is reportedly considering an executive order to prevent “debanking” based on political or religious views. This order could impact banks’ ability to engage in government business, including selling Treasury bonds. In Congress, Republican senators have proposed legislation barring regulators from using reputational risk as a factor in exams. The Federal Reserve recently announced it would no longer apply that standard, following direction from Trump-aligned officials. Trump Expands Crypto Push Against the backdrop of rising tensions between major financial institutions and Republican leadership, Trump’s expanding crypto activity introduces another potential fault line. By backing a Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF under the Truth Social brand, his media group is positioning itself at odds with institutions under scrutiny for ESG-linked decisions or perceived political biases. "Welcome to the first-ever White House Digital Asset Summit. Last year, I promised to make America the Bitcoin superpower of the world, AND WE'RE TAKING HISTORIC ACTION TO DELIVER ON THAT PROMISE." –President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nqUrHQ1xLl — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 8, 2025 Unlike traditional banks now adjusting policies to avoid state blacklists, Trump’s ventures are embracing digital assets with overt political branding. This contrast may appeal to constituents who feel underserved or penalized by large financial firms. It also offers an alternative infrastructure where political affiliation and crypto access intersect more directly.
CryptoNews
2025/06/25 02:21
Three signs altcoin season is dead and traders are betting on top 3 cryptos
The altcoin season is a time period during which 75% of the altcoins ranked in the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization outperform Bitcoin in a 90-day timeframe.
Fxstreet
2025/06/25 02:01
China faces FOMO as dollar-pegged stablecoins expand rapidly
As Washington rolls out stablecoin rules, voices in Beijing are warning it’s time to catch up, or risk being left behind. Beijing might finally be warming up to stablecoins, but not without hesitation. In a sign that China may be…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:47
Solana price gains 10% as SOL CME futures volume hits all-time high
Solana gained nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as upbeat sentiment drove cryptocurrencies higher—and as the altcoin’s futures volume on derivatives marketplace the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) rose to a new all-time high. Per data shared by on-chain and…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:40
Ex-US top regulator warns of conflicts of interest as Senate weighs market structure
The US Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee will hear testimony from former CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam and lawyers at Coinbase and Multicoin Capital.
PANews
2025/06/25 01:25
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap goes full HODL mode with $387m Bitcoin splash
Anthony Pompliano didn’t wait for the ink to dry. Just one day after announcing a $1 billion SPAC deal, ProCap scooped up 3,724 Bitcoin, locking in exposure for investors before markets could blink. According to a June 24 press release,…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:16
Why is crypto up today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins see big gains
Crypto markets have seen major growth as investors ready to take on more risk on Middle East de-escalation.
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:06
100M airdrop campaign live: Why BlockDAG leads the crypto market
BlockDAG’s 100m token airdrop goes beyond hype. With real tools, testnet activity, and community mining live, here’s why BDAG stands out in today’s crowded crypto market. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 01:00
