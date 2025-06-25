MEXC Exchange
Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC
PANews reported on June 25 that Merlin Chain announced the addition of Vault 2, a BTC staking vault, and increased the total staking limit from 50 BTC to 100 BTC
PANews
2025/06/25 10:16
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure
Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
PANews
2025/06/25 10:10
A certain whale withdrew $2.57 million worth of UNI from Coinbase in the early morning
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the whale who lost $1.091 million by selling high and buying low on UNI from June
PANews
2025/06/25 10:10
Codex now supports native USDC
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official announcement of Codex, USDC native coin has been launched on Codex. It is reported that Codex is building a blockchain
PANews
2025/06/25 10:07
Matter Labs releases new zero-knowledge prover “Airbender” based on RISC-V
PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, ZKsync development company Matter Labs released a new zero-knowledge prover "Airbender" at the Permissionless conference. The prover is built on the RISC-V architecture
PANews
2025/06/25 10:02
The deputy director of a state-owned enterprise traded in cryptocurrencies and owed 3 million yuan. After his wife and children left him, he drove an online car-hailing service to pay off the debt
When you open Crypto Twitter, you can always see cryptocurrency gurus showing off that their assets exceed eight figures and that they can make unlimited money with a single contract.
PANews
2025/06/25 10:00
The Near community proposed to reduce the maximum inflation rate of NEAR from 5% to 2.5%, and currently only 7.42% are in favor
PANews reported on June 25 that the Near community proposed a proposal to "improve the NEAR token economy by reducing inflation", which intends to reduce the maximum inflation rate from
PANews
2025/06/25 09:51
Jump Crypto and Aptos Labs Launch Shelby, a Decentralized Hot Storage Network
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto officially launched Shelby, a high-performance, decentralized hot storage network designed for Web3 real-time applications, suitable
PANews
2025/06/25 09:39
Publicly traded company Synaptogenix acquires first batch of TAO tokens as part of its crypto funding strategy
PANews June 25, according to PR Newswire, Synaptogenix (NASDAQ: SNPX) announced the purchase of the first batch of TAO tokens, which is part of the company's recently announced cryptocurrency financial
PANews
2025/06/25 09:31
FTX/Alameda linked wallet deposited $9.07 million worth of SOL to Coinbase 4 hours ago
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet related to FTX/Alameda deposited 62,496.7 SOL (worth US$9.07 million) into Coinbase 4 hours ago. The wallet still
PANews
2025/06/25 09:28
