zkLend announced the closure of the project and the remaining funds will be used to compensate users
PANews reported on June 25 that zkLend officially announced on the X platform that the team will gradually shut down the project. The team said that the recent security vulnerabilities
PANews
2025/06/25 20:46
Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth
PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
PANews
2025/06/25 20:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Eleanor Terrett , U.S. Senator Lummis said on CNBC that she hopes the Senate can work with the House of Representatives to
PANews
2025/06/25 20:24
The U.S. House of Representatives is divided on encryption legislation strategy, and the advancement of the GENIUS bill has attracted attention
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Capitol Hill is engaged in a fierce game over cryptocurrency legislative strategies. Republicans in the House
PANews
2025/06/25 20:20
South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026
Eight major banks in South Korea are working on a stablecoin backed by the won, aiming to protect the currency from the growing US dollar dominance.
PANews
2025/06/25 20:03
Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken
PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been
PANews
2025/06/25 20:02
Aptos and Jump launch Shelby, a thermal data protocol. Can it turn the tide?
By Alex Liu, Foresight News On the evening of June 24, Aptos announced that it would launch a new storage protocol Shelby in collaboration with crypto giant Jump Crypto. This
PANews
2025/06/25 20:00
Bluebird Mining secures Bitcoin funding as Philippine gold deal nears completion
Bluebird Mining is accelerating its pivot to digital assets with a £2 million funding facility to buy Bitcoin, timed just as it finalizes a gold profit-sharing agreement in the Philippines. On June 25, Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd, a London-listed gold…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 19:32
SharpLink strengthens ETH bet with additional $30.6M purchase
The Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming is doubling down on its Ethereum treasury strategy with yet another major purchase. SharpLink Gaming has announced the addition of another 12,207 ETH (ETH) to its growing Ethereum holdings, spending approximately $30.67 million at an average…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 19:31
Barclays Bank's Barclaycard will ban users from using its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Barclaycard's official website, Barclaycard will no longer allow the use of its credit cards for cryptocurrency transactions starting June 27, 2025. Barclaycard
PANews
2025/06/25 19:27
