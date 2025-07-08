MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then
PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
BONK
$0.00002205
-1.38%
SOON
$0.1563
+2.82%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:39
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
MORE
$0.03049
+9.20%
ETH
$2,593.36
+2.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:28
Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
MORE
$0.03049
+9.20%
RWA
$0.003752
+7.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
BTC
$108,365
+0.52%
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
--%
MOVE
$0.1451
-1.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:14
‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
LAND
$0.001381
-3.29%
TRUST
$0.0006906
+0.81%
VIA
$0.0201
+0.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:10
A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of
HYPE
$38.93
+4.06%
WALLET
$0.0142
--%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:06
In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"
By Emil Sandstedt Compiled by: TechFlow It’s been half a year since I first published a report on the company then known as MicroStrategy (now Strategy). In addition to the
NOW
$0.00694
+15.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:00
CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a
PENGU
$0.014757
+0.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 08:54
A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month
PANews reported on July 8 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, 5 hours ago, a whale/institutional address transferred the last 3,631 ETH. This means that they have transferred
ETH
$2,593.36
+2.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 08:38
Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, Nasdaq-listed real estate company Murano Global Investments (MRNO) announced the launch of a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The company has signed
LAUNCH
$0.0000000000001689
+20.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 08:25
Trending News
More
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy