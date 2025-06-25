2025-07-09 Wednesday

Change in US crypto laws may affect charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case

In a Wednesday status conference, the judge overseeing the Terraform Labs co-founder’s case reportedly said he was “mindful of the GENIUS Act.”
PANews2025/06/26 01:43
Dow Jones down, Nasdaq gains while S&P 500 nears record highs

Stocks were mixed as S&P 500 nears record levels, while tech stock lead in gains.
Crypto.news2025/06/26 01:28
Beyond the pitch deck — AI’s real role in crypto infrastructure

Everyone in crypto wants a piece of the AI narrative in 2025. We’ve seen a wave of announcements, token launches, and integrations that boldly claim to sit at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and Web3. Yet, strip away the surface,…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 00:10
Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play. On…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 00:07
Decentralized AI gets boost as OpenGradient integrates Walrus on Sui

OpenGradient and Walrus team up to solve the centralization problem with AI agents.
Crypto.news2025/06/26 00:04
Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Trump: Considering three to four candidates for next Fed chairman

PANews reported on June 25 that Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Powell "terrible" and said he knew three or four people who were contenders for the next Fed chairman. When
PANews2025/06/25 23:52
Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow
PANews2025/06/25 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $226 million, of which $133 million
PANews2025/06/25 23:30
Analyst: 10-year Treasury yield unlikely to fall below 4%

PANews June 25 news, TS Lombard's Daniel von Ahlen and Adrea Cicione wrote that the additional return that investors require for holding longer-term U.S. Treasuries, namely the term premium, has
PANews2025/06/25 23:29

