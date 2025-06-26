2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded
PANews2025/06/26 09:02
Author: Luke, Mars Finance "The money has arrived." With a screenshot of an Etherscan transaction posted by Marc Zeller on the X platform, a war of words about the future
PANews2025/06/26 09:00
PANews June 26 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the Bitcoin Policy Summit on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Congress is expected to pass the crypto market structure bill
PANews2025/06/26 08:55
Coinbase (COIN) saw a 3% gain, rising to $355 at the close of the market on Wednesday, its highest close since November 2021, following Bernstein analysts raising their price target for the crypto exchange's stock to $510.
Fxstreet2025/06/26 08:51
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a
PANews2025/06/26 08:41
PANews June 26 news, according to Cryptoslate, Coinbase announced early this morning that it will launch Cardano and Litecoin’s wrapped tokens cbADA and cbLTC on its Layer2 network Base, completing
PANews2025/06/26 08:30
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the
PANews2025/06/26 08:26
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Wormhole (W) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
PANews2025/06/26 08:21
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the privacy protocol Privacy Pools, supported by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, announced the addition of stablecoin support. The protocol will
PANews2025/06/26 08:17
U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte has ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider ways cryptocurrencies may be used in mortgage risk assessments, a Wednesday order from the FHFA reveals. FHFA To Consider Crypto As Mortgage Asset, Bill Pulte Says According to a June 25 X post from Pulte, the two government-sponsored enterprises will prepare a proposal considering “cryptocurrency as an asset for reserves in their respective single-family mortgage loan risk assessments” without first being converted to U.S. dollars. After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage. SO ORDERED pic.twitter.com/Tg9ReJQXC3 — Pulte (@pulte) June 25, 2025 However, only cryptocurrencies stored on a U.S.-regulated centralized exchange would be considered by the government agency. “After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage,” Pulte said. “Today is a historic day in the cryptocurrency industry and the mortgage industry, whereby Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now positioned to involve Cryptocurrencies in Mortgages,” he added. “Thank you President Trump for making the USA the crypto capital of the world!” Crypto Advocates Celebrate Mainstream Adoption Win Following the news, several key players across the digital asset industry celebrated the FHFA’s latest move. Strategy founder Michael Saylor took to social media to praise Pulte’s decision, calling it a “defining moment for institutional BTC adoption and collateral recognition.” “A truly historic day,” Saylor said. “The U.S. mortgage industry leads—and the global banking system will follow.” Blockchain real estate company Propy also hailed the FHFA’s crypto consideration, labeling it a “huge step forward for crypto adoption in real estate.” “Regulators are moving,” a Wednesday afternoon X post from Propy’s official account reads. “Markets are watching.” With over 55 million Americans owning digital assets, it may only be a matter of time before crypto begins to play a mainstream role in unlocking access to homeownership.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 08:12

