“Coin-stock linkage” carnival: When buying coins becomes a quick fix for the market value of listed companies

Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher "Buying coins" has become a cheap and quick way to increase market value in the stock market. The U.S. stock market is in
PANews2025/06/26 13:00
Hong Kong releases digital asset development policy declaration 2.0

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong SAR government today (26th) issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", reaffirming the SAR government's
PANews2025/06/26 12:59
Sky’s new DeFi protocol Grove launches with $1B backing to bring institutional credit onchain

Sky Protocol’s decentralized finance network has launched a new institutional-grade credit protocol with a $1 billion investment into tokenized credit. Grove, a DeFi credit infrastructure developed as part of the Sky (SKY) ecosystem, was announced in a press release on…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 12:58
Metaplanet Scoops Up 1,234 More BTC, Holdings Reach 12,345

Metaplanet has added another 1,234 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC, as the Japanese firm continues to ramp up its ambitious digital asset strategy. The latest acquisition, confirmed in a filing on Thursday, reflects the company’s ongoing pivot toward Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. The purchase adds to a string of high-profile moves by Metaplanet this month, including the launch of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aimed at raising $5.4b to buy 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027. That figure would represent roughly 1% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21m supply. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 1,234 $BTC , Total Holdings Reach 12,345 BTC* pic.twitter.com/ppeGIrfVfe — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) June 26, 2025 With 54M New Shares Issued, Metaplanet Intensifies Its Push To Corner 1% Of Bitcoin’s Total Supply On June 24, Metaplanet announced it had raised more than $517m on the first day of the 555m Plan through the issuance of 54m shares. That equity was exercised by EVO Fund under an earlier stock acquisition rights agreement. Thursday’s filing reveals that Metaplanet acquired Bitcoin at an average price of ¥15,617,281 per BTC, which translates to about $107,900. The scale of the latest buy cements Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest public corporate holders of Bitcoin in Asia. At current prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is worth over $1.3b, according to market trackers. Its holdings are now roughly equivalent to what Tesla held at peak before selling a portion in 2022. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Bet Channels MicroStrategy’s Playbook as Shares Surge The company’s strategy mirrors that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has turned Bitcoin accumulation into a long-term balance sheet strategy. Like MicroStrategy, Metaplanet has pursued equity-linked funding tools to fuel its BTC acquisitions, positioning the stock as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure in traditional capital markets. Since announcing its Bitcoin pivot in April 2024, Metaplanet’s shares have surged more than 500%, drawing interest from both retail traders and global investors looking for regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency. The firm, originally a hospitality business, has rebranded its market identity around Bitcoin in recent months, even naming the strategy a “corporate awakening.” While Metaplanet has not commented on specific future purchase timelines, it has outlined a clear target: to hold more than 200,000 BTC within three years. The company has stated that 96% of all funds raised under the 555M Plan will be allocated toward Bitcoin acquisition, with the remainder used for bond redemptions and yield strategies. With each major purchase, Metaplanet is tightening its alignment with Bitcoin’s long-term thesis as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 12:36
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC holders’ profit-taking activity reaches three-month high

Litecoin (LTC) is stabilizing at around $85 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered 6% so far this week.
Fxstreet2025/06/26 12:22
Huobi's former co-founder Yuan Dawei acquires all Class B shares of US-listed MFI for US$7.8 million

PANews reported on June 26 that according to documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Yuan Dawei, the former co-founder of Huobi, successfully acquired all Class B common
PANews2025/06/26 12:20
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $548 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time) was US$548 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/06/26 12:00
Interpretation of the Texas Bitcoin Reserve Act: The first to be implemented, with a $10 million allocation and the use of derivatives

Author: Weilin, PANews Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed SB 21, making Texas the third state in the U.S. to pass legislation to establish a state-level strategic Bitcoin reserve. Although
PANews2025/06/26 11:55
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews2025/06/26 11:52
Changliang Technology: We have started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, Changliang Technology stated on the interactive platform on June 26 that the company has started research on the construction of digital
