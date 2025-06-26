MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Humanity x leverage, a portrait of crypto gamblers
By ChandlerZ, Foresight News “You think you’re trading, but you’re just pulling the lever on a slot machine.” The crypto market, especially contract trading, operates 24 hours a day, with
LEVER
$0.000167
-6.54%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 17:00
The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July. “We want to collect feedback and opinions from Ukrainians on what challenges they face […] Сообщение The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
AI
$0.1106
+3.07%
Share
Incrypted
2025/06/26 16:55
The multichain future of global finance is inevitable | Opinion
Multichain finance does not mean siloed liquidity. It means modular liquidity, composable logic, and user choice.
NOT
$0.001793
+2.22%
FUTURE
$0.10678
-3.02%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 16:47
Crypto scam victim sues Citibank over $20m lost in romance scam
A lawsuit filed in New York has accused Citibank of negligence after one of the bank’s customers lost $20 million to a crypto romance scam. Plaintiff Michael Zidell, who filed the complaint on June 24, is seeking compensatory damages and…
BANK
$0.06302
-3.68%
SCAM
$0.0001954
-1.66%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 16:46
SynFutures, the leading derivatives platform of Base Ecosystem, launches gold and crude oil perpetual contracts
PANews reported on June 26 that the decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures officially launched perpetual contracts for gold (XAU/USDC) and crude oil (WTI/USDC) today, supporting up to 10x leverage, and officially
GOLD
$0.00000000000046
--%
OIL
$0.0002472
+0.73%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000522
-22.89%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 16:45
Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC
Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, adding another major chunk to its fast-growing treasury. According to an official disclosure on June 26, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,234 BTC (BTC). The latest purchase was valued at…
BTC
$108,365.43
+0.53%
MAJOR
$0.15963
+2.09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/26 16:40
A whale increased its BTC and ETH short positions to $213 million, with a BTC liquidation price of $110,120
PANews reported on June 26 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Insider Brother" has just recharged 4.5 million USDC to Hyperliquid and increased the cumulative short positions of BTC and ETH
BTC
$108,365.43
+0.53%
ETH
$2,593.31
+2.34%
USDC
$0.9998
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 16:33
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million
PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.4479
-1.62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 16:29
Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy
Author: Dio Casares Compiled by: TechFlow Over a period of nearly five years, Strategy spent $40.8 billion, equivalent to the GDP of Iceland, to acquire more than 580,000 bitcoins. This
MORE
$0.0305
+8.19%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 16:00
Data: Ethereum ecosystem fee income in the past year was about 7.3 billion US dollars, the top three are Tether, Circle and Lido
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Token Terminal monitoring, in the past 365 days, companies and DAOs in the Ethereum ecosystem have generated a total of about US$7.3
TERMINAL
$0.00000000000000052
-90.95%
TOP
$0.0000998
-12.53%
TOKEN
$0.01378
+7.48%
THREE
$0.00375
+0.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/26 15:58
Trending News
More
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy