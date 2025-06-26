2025-07-09 Wednesday

SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token. Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER)…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 04:16
IntelBroker Indicted: British National Faces Charges for $25M+ Data Breach on BreachForums

A British national has been indicted in the United States for allegedly orchestrating a large-scale hacking operation under the alias “IntelBroker,” resulting in over $25 million in damages to businesses and institutions worldwide. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the indictment of 25-year-old Kai West on Wednesday. West is accused of using his “IntelBroker” identity to infiltrate computer networks, steal sensitive data, and sell it on underground cybercrime forums. Hacker “West” Ran Global Data Theft Operation, Used Monero to Obscure $2.4M in Sales Authorities say West led a cybercriminal group known as “CyberN[——],” which infiltrated systems belonging to a telecommunications company, a municipal healthcare provider, an internet service firm, and dozens of other organizations. Prosecutors say West and his associates stole sensitive data and sold it online, often requesting payment in Monero, a cryptocurrency favored for its privacy features. Serial hacker “IntelBroker” charged in $25 million cyber scheme. “New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice,” said USA Jay Clayton. https://t.co/CrMzWtJ1fR pic.twitter.com/ob6gJDsALF — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) June 25, 2025 Over a two-year period, from 2023 to 2025, West allegedly posted and offered stolen data across at least 158 public threads. He listed data for sale in 41 of those posts, asking prices that totaled over $2.4 million. In many cases, he gave away stolen information in exchange for forum credits or to boost his reputation within the hacker community. One breach included patient data from a healthcare provider, exposing names, Social Security numbers, and health records. In another case, West reportedly accessed servers of a U.S. telecom firm and sold customer details. Prosecutors allege that West even served as the “owner” of BreachForums between August 2024 and January 2025, further solidifying IntelBroker’s profile in the cybercrime space. “This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes, and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.” FBI Assistant Director Christopher G. Raia described West as a “serial hacker” who profited off stolen data and caused harm to organizations across borders. “Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to anyone thinking they can hide behind a keyboard and commit cybercrime with impunity,” he added. According to the complaint, an undercover agent paid IntelBroker $250 in Bitcoin for stolen data, which included admin-level credentials. The payment was sent to an address linked to Conor Brian Fitzpatrick (aka IntelBroker), and the data was delivered. Fitzpatrick and his associates allegedly tried to sell more data for over $2 million. West was arrested in France in February 2025. The U.S. is seeking his extradition to face prosecution. He is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, unauthorized access to protected computers, and wire fraud. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The case is being handled by the Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan B. Finkel leading the prosecution. West remains in custody in France pending the outcome of the extradition request. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Massive Credential Leak Raises New Alarms After IntelBroker Indictment Following the indictment of British national IntelBroker for allegedly trafficking stolen data worth over $25 million via BreachForums, a new report from Cybernews has added fuel to the fire, revealing one of the largest credential leaks ever recorded. According to researchers, over 16 billion login credentials linked to platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub have been exposed in a sweeping breach. But this wasn’t a single incident. 🔍 Over 16 billion login records from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram, and GitHub exposed in fresh malware-based data breaches. #cybersecurity #databreach https://t.co/YncLGPv9MU — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 19, 2025 The data, traced back to early 2024, comes from infostealer malware, credential stuffing attacks, and several previously undisclosed leaks. Some individual sets contained as many as 3.5 billion records, with the average around 550 million. For crypto users, the implications are serious. Wallets and exchanges often tie to compromised email providers or cloud services. A breach in one could mean direct access to digital assets. Cybernews urges users to change passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, and scan devices for malware immediately. This follows a grim 2024, where the FBI recorded $9.3 billion in crypto fraud losses , up 66% from 2023. The Bureau also reported over 149,000 complaints, and had to intervene in suicide cases linked to crypto scams.
CryptoNews2025/06/27 03:58
U.S Senate eyes fall finish for crypto rules as House keeps cards close

The Senate is racing toward a September finish line for crypto rules. But with the House stuck at the starting block, this legislative marathon might take longer than anyone expected. At a Thursday press briefing, Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 03:37
Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

On June 24, 2025, a blogger using the Pledditor handle published an X post that kicks off like this: Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, it’s just the value wasn’t captured by “you”. It was captured by “them”. Then,…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 03:23
Pepe forecast, next 100x memecoin: Can Pepe recover in July 2025?

After explosive growth, Pepe Coin hovers near a crucial support level. Traders wonder if it can rally again in July 2025. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/06/27 02:38
US judge denies Ripple, SEC joint request to reduce $125M penalty

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple is still required to follow federal securities laws regardless of the SEC's regulatory pivot.
PANews2025/06/27 02:16
Judge rejects SEC, Ripple motion on XRP sales and $125m penalty

A federal judge has rejected Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s joint motion to set aside the $125 million penalty and final ruling on institutional XRP sales, despite both parties having reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 02:09
Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains

Ripple is opening up its ecosystem to over 35 blockchains, bringing XRP Ledger dApps to networks like Ethereum and Solana.
Crypto.news2025/06/27 02:01
Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets

Stocks are up as weak labor market may force the Fed to cut rates.
Crypto.news2025/06/27 01:22
World Liberty Financial lands $100m from Aqua 1 for RWA expansion

World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform with ties to Donald Trump’s financial vision, has secured a $100 million vote of confidence from Aqua 1. The UAE fund’s investment underscores the growing institutional appetite for governance rights in blockchain-based finance. According…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 23:57

