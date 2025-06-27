2025-07-09 Wednesday

The power of time and compound interest: 10 iron laws for wealth growth in the crypto space

Author: DUO NINE Compiled by: Tim, PANews Wealth comes in many forms, but there is always a common golden thread. No matter what kind of wealth it is, there is
MicroVisionChain
Powerloom
Iron Fish
PANews2025/06/27 09:19
Grayscale updates Q3 Top 20 asset list: adds AVAX and MORPHO and removes LDO and OP

PANews reported on June 27 that Grayscale Research updated its list of Top 20 assets for the third quarter of 2025, adding AVAX and MORPHO to its top 20 assets
OP
Avalanche
MORPHO
TOP Network
Lido DAO
PANews2025/06/27 09:16
Crypto could be used as an asset for mortgage in 2025: Here's why

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte ordered federal mortgage firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency in risk assessments when issuing mortgages to customers.
SphereX
WHY
Fxstreet2025/06/27 09:05
Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two institutions, Galaxy and Manifold, deposited a total of 30 million USDC in HyperLiquid and began to purchase HYPE.
Hyperliquid
USDCoin
PANews2025/06/27 09:02
Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Nick van Eck, CEO of stablecoin issuer Agora, questioned the "Stablecoin Security Rating Matrix" released by Anchorage Digital, which listed
PANews2025/06/27 09:00
Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing

PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss
SEED
VinuChain
PANews2025/06/27 08:48
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila
PANews2025/06/27 08:48
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
KardiaChain
CATCH
PAID Network
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve
TOP Network
Launchplaza
PANews2025/06/27 08:30
Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability"

PANews reported on June 27 that according to DL News, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz revealed that the company is promoting multiple acquisitions, ranging from early to late stages.
XRP
FUTURECOIN
PANews2025/06/27 08:26

