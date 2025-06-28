MEXC Exchange
Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
PANews
2025/06/28 17:15
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems
According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
PANews
2025/06/28 16:45
Bitcoin Treasury, a listed company, has completed the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan and currently holds 771.37 Bitcoins
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Globenewswire, the Canadian-listed Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that the initial phase of its Bitcoin holdings plan has been completed. The company acquired
PANews
2025/06/28 16:22
This Ethereum token could deliver a 25,000% rally, still affordable below $0.0020
Ethereum gains steam in 2025, but LILPEPE steals spotlight with Layer-2 tech and 25,000x growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 16:18
The global gaming renaissance will die a premature death without Europe | Opinion
Europe is building what the old industry won’t: platforms grounded in a player-first, developer-first philosophy— better and radically different systems
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 15:50
While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket
As a leading memecoin fades, whales shift focus to a rising $0.0009 token with breakout potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 15:45
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6221.18 BTC
According to PANews on June 28, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,221.18, with a total
PANews
2025/06/28 15:23
The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.
PANews
2025/06/28 14:51
Crypto scammer gets 8 years for $40M eEmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus scams
Dwayne Golden sentenced to nearly eight years for defrauding investors in EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin schemes totaling over $40 million.
PANews
2025/06/28 14:36
President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement
PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way
PANews
2025/06/28 14:13
