Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins cannot save the dollar from dire straits in the short term

PANews reported on June 29 that according to the financial sector, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that at least in the short term, stablecoins cannot save the dollar's
PANews2025/06/29 16:25
The US non-farm payrolls report for June will be released in advance next week

PANews reported on June 29 that due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on July 3 (Thursday).
PANews2025/06/29 16:23
Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex to Start Displaying User Wallet Balances in Phases

PANews reported on June 29 that Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex tweeted that it will begin to restore the display of user wallet balances in stages. The process is being carried
PANews2025/06/29 15:44
Report: 27% of Koreans aged 20-50 hold cryptocurrencies, 70% interested in expanding their investments

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegrap, according to a new report released by Hana Financial Research Institute, "2050 Generation Virtual Asset Investment Trends", more than a quarter
PANews2025/06/29 15:26
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Stablecoins have the potential to revolutionize payment and capital market activities, including cross-border payments

PANews reported on June 29 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in a statement that financial technology has great potential in cross-border trade applications, and
PANews2025/06/29 15:04
Digital bank Revolut acquires Argentina's Cetelem bank

PANews reported on June 29 that according to CrowdfundInsider, digital bank Revolut announced the acquisition of Banco Cetelem Argentina, a small local bank owned by French banking giant BNP Paribas.
PANews2025/06/29 14:46
Here are the 10 hottest AI startups of the year so far

By Mark Haranas , CRN Compiled by: Felix, PANews These 10 AI startups are paving the way for the future of generative and agent-based AI around the world. In 2025,
PANews2025/06/29 14:17
Report: RWA market size increased by 85% year-on-year to US$24 billion, becoming the second fastest growing sector after stablecoins

PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Redstone report , the scale of risk asset tokenization (RWA) surged from US$5 billion in 2022 to more than US$24 billion
PANews2025/06/29 14:03
ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market

PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, on May 16, an attack suspected to be launched by the Lazarus Group resulted in a victim's multiple addresses
PANews2025/06/29 13:49
Analyst: Altcoin and institutional Bitcoin hot money is flowing into Bitcoin treasury companies and crypto-related stocks

PANews reported on June 29 that crypto analyst Scott Melker tweeted that currently hot money from altcoins and institutional Bitcoin is flowing into Bitcoin Treasury Strategy companies and crypto-related stocks.
PANews2025/06/29 13:43

