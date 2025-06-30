MEXC Exchange
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30, 2025 – Linqto Freezes Accounts: John Deaton Warns Investors Could Lose $120K+ in Profits
The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.7%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $108K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,500. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30
2025/06/30 12:29
Iran’s Nobitex Starts Recovery Efforts After $90M Exploit
Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, has begun restoring user access to wallets after suffering a major cyberattack that drained over $90m in assets earlier this month. In a statement issued Sunday, the Tehran-based platform said that wallet access was being reactivated in phases, beginning with verified users and spot wallets. Other wallet types will follow, contingent on the completion of identity checks. Nobitex urged users to complete verification promptly and noted that wallet balances would become visible once all security and data accuracy checks were finalized. “We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the company said. It warned that the timeline may shift depending on technical conditions and additional security requirements. Follow- up on Nobitex Security Incident, Step-by-step wallet access has begun, 29 June 2025 Please note: 1. This process is being carried out gradually, starting with verified users and initially for spot wallets, followed by other types of wallets. 2. The identity… — Nobitex | نوبیتکس (@nobitexmarket) June 29, 2025 Users Risk Losing Funds if Deposits Are Sent to Outdated Wallets, Nobitex Says The company also advised users not to deposit funds to previously issued wallet addresses, which are now invalid due to a full system migration. Any transfers to the old addresses could result in permanent fund loss. Users relying on automated systems such as mining rigs or saved withdrawal configurations were told to update their details or wait for new personal addresses to be issued. The platform’s gradual reboot follows a highly disruptive breach earlier this month. The cyberattack prompted Iran’s central bank to intervene. Authorities React to Hack With Curbs on Operating Hours for Domestic Exchanges Authorities have since ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to limit operations between 10am and 8pm. This measure aims to strengthen security and reduce the risk of after-hours attacks. Meanwhile, the pro-Israel hacking group Predatory Sparrow, also known as Gonjeshke Darande, claimed responsibility for the breach. The incident marks yet another escalation in cyberwarfare involving state-linked actors in the region. Nobitex handles the bulk of Iran’s crypto trades. It plays a key role in the country’s expanding digital asset ecosystem. However, the recent breach has shaken user confidence. It has also raised concerns about the strength of Iran’s broader financial infrastructure, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated.
2025/06/30 12:25
Animoca Brands President: Priority will be given to listing in Hong Kong
PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by East Net, Animoca Brands President Ouyang Qijun said that the group has been looking for opportunities to re-list since
2025/06/30 12:03
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $283 million last week, continuing its net inflow for seven consecutive weeks
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$283 million last week (June 23 to June 27, Eastern Time).
2025/06/30 11:43
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.22 billion last week, marking three consecutive weeks of net inflows
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$2.22 billion last week (June 23 to June 27, Eastern Time). The
2025/06/30 11:42
Strategy transferred 7,383 BTC to 3 new wallets 11 hours ago, worth about $796 million
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, MicroStrategy (Strategy) transferred 7,383 BTC (worth US$796 million) to three new wallets 11 hours ago, possibly to improve custody. Historically,
2025/06/30 11:35
OpenAI is re-adjusting its compensation system and incentives to deal with researchers resigning to join Meta
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Yahoo Finance, in response to Meta's (META) successful poaching of several senior researchers, an OpenAI executive assured team members that the company's
2025/06/30 11:31
Al Abraaj, a company listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange, has increased its holdings by 2 bitcoins, and now holds a total of 7 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 30 that Al Abraaj Restaurants Group, a company listed on the Bahrain Stock Exchange, tweeted that it had purchased two more bitcoins at a price of
2025/06/30 11:19
Metaplanet: Increased holdings by 1,005 BTC, total holdings reached 13,350
According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it had increased its holdings by another 1,005 $BTC, bringing its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. Earlier news , Metaplanet issued
2025/06/30 11:06
South Korea Puts Brakes on CBDC Plans — Here’s What to Know
South Korea has put the brakes on its digital currency testing project, pausing preparations for the next phase just as stablecoins take on renewed political and market significance. The Bank of Korea reportedly informed participating banks that it will temporarily halt discussions related to the second stage of its central bank digital currency pilot, which was originally slated to begin later this year. A BOK official confirmed the decision to Bloomberg , citing the need for reassessment amid shifting priorities. New President’s Stablecoin Push Prompts Central Bank Caution The delay comes as newly elected President Lee Jae-myung places growing emphasis on stablecoins. Just weeks into office, Lee has proposed expanding the field of issuers by allowing companies with as little as 500m won, or about $370,000, in equity to issue won-based stablecoins. South Korea’s central bank halted its digital currency testing project, telling participating banks it will temporarily pause discussions related to the initiative https://t.co/TuBn6SLXvo — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2025 His administration has signaled that stablecoins could play a major role in the country’s digital asset roadmap. BOK officials appear cautious about moving too quickly. Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai recently stressed that any rollout of stablecoins should be gradual and bank-led, with clear consumer protections and measures to avoid market disruption. Crypto Holdings Now Key Part of Personal Wealth for Millions in South Korea Meanwhile, South Korea remains one of the world’s most active crypto markets. Over a third of the population, roughly 18m people, are involved in digital asset trading. On particularly busy days, local crypto exchange volumes have surpassed those of traditional equity markets such as the Kospi and Kosdaq. A recent industry survey found that more than half of South Koreans aged 20 to 59 have experience trading crypto . Moreover, one in four currently hold digital coins. For those invested, crypto now makes up at least 14% of their total financial portfolios. In addition, many maintain wallets across several domestic exchanges. Enthusiasm around digital assets has also spilled into the stock market. Shares of companies linked to the Bank of Korea’s CBDC initiative have rallied in recent weeks . Kakao Pay has more than doubled in value this month, while LG CNS surged nearly 70% before easing slightly.
2025/06/30 11:04
