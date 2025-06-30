MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin and Ethereum just had their best Q2 since 2020 — can Q3 keep it going?
Can the strongest Q2 since 2020 for Bitcoin and Ethereum reset market confidence or are we simply watching another temporary rally before macro headwinds catch up? BTC and ETH post best Q2 since 2020 Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are…
BTC
$108,352
+0.50%
CATCH
$0.0646
-7.05%
ETH
$2,591.49
+2.22%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:58
Sparkassen, the German bank that said ‘Nein’ to Bitcoin is now building a gateway
Three years after shutting down the idea, Germany’s largest banking group is making a U-turn. Sparkassen plans to let retail clients trade Bitcoin and other digital assets by 2026, signaling a seismic shift in traditional finance’s stance on crypto. On…
TRADE
$0.1233
-1.34%
BANK
$0.06324
-3.47%
U
$0.01211
+1.59%
IDEA
$0.000071
+3.19%
NOW
$0.00699
+16.69%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:53
SOL spot ETF with staking could go live this week, expert says
Solana spot exchange-traded funds are a hot anticipation, and one by REX Shares featuring staking could go live this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has said. James Seyffart posted on X on June 30 that the first Solana (SOL) spot…
SOL
$151.02
+1.73%
EXPERT
$0.00074
-3.39%
SPOT
$0.00000000000001213
--%
REX
$0.015593
+3.49%
GO
$0.00147
-3.28%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:12
Top 3 memecoins: Investors could turn $100 into $10,000 with these tokens
LILPEPE enters the memecoin arena with a viral presale, Layer 2 utility, and investor buzz that could turn $100 into $10,000. #partnercontent
TOP
$0.0000998
-12.53%
LAYER
$0.6128
+1.62%
BUZZ
$0.008765
-6.77%
ARENA
$0.01015
+2.73%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:01
Robinhood EU Gives Open AI and Space X Stock Tokens to EU Users
PANews reported on June 30 that Robinhood EU announced on the X platform that it is giving away the first batch of private company stock tokens of Open AI and
SPACE
$0.1432
-1.91%
AI
$0.1105
+2.79%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:53
Robinhood plans to expand the number of tokenized U.S. stocks it supports to “thousands” by the end of the year
PANews reported on June 30 that according to FSMN, Robinhood CEO said in his keynote speech that the company will expand tokenized trading of US stocks from the current 200
U
$0.01211
+1.59%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:46
Market News: REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF to Start Trading on Wednesday
PANews reported on June 30 that according to market news, the REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF will start trading on Wednesday, the company's CEO said.
REX
$0.015593
+3.49%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on June 30 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $226 million, of which $128 million
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:30
Crypto Reporter: US cryptocurrency tax amendment still awaits vote, White House pushes for Lummis's terms
PANews reported on June 30 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, despite some last-minute disagreements last Sunday, the amendment to cryptocurrency taxation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
WHITE
$0.0004951
+9.85%
ACT
$0.03876
+1.78%
HOUSE
$0.011221
-5.07%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:28
Circuit Launches Recovery System to Solve Cryptocurrency’s “Permanent Loss” Problem
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Circuit, a provider of enterprise-level recovery solutions for digital assets, has launched an institutional cryptocurrency recovery engine driven by automatic asset
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:21
Trending News
More
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy