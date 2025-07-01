2025-07-09 Wednesday

Spanish authorities arrest five people in $541M crypto fraud case

Spanish authorities arrest five people in $541M crypto fraud case

Europol reported that the investigation was ongoing, but authorities had made five arrests connected to a scheme that defrauded more than 5,000 people.
PANews2025/07/01 05:47
Crypto Legislation Hits House Floor: High-Stakes Vote on GENIUS, CLARITY Acts Nears

Crypto Legislation Hits House Floor: High-Stakes Vote on GENIUS, CLARITY Acts Nears

The U.S. House of Representatives may vote on two pieces of crypto legislation as soon as next week, a June 29 report from Punchbowl News shows. Crypto Legislation To See Rare Double Vote By the House According to the Sunday report , the congressional chamber will host a single procedural vote on both the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act as soon as the week of July 7. Following the procedural vote, each bill will then go on to face its own full vote on the House floor. Should either piece of crypto legislation pass, it would mark a major step in establishing an overall regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.S. U.S. Lawmakers Push for New Crypto Rules News of the stablecoin bill and crypto market structure legislation’s potential advancement comes amid a growing push by U.S. lawmakers to pass clear digital asset guidelines under a new blockchain-friendly White House. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) spoke with CNBC last week about the importance of Congress advancing both statutes following the GENIUS Act’s passage on the Senate floor earlier this month. President Trump promised to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world, and it’s our job to deliver legislation worthy of @POTUS ’ signature. America can’t afford to wait. pic.twitter.com/ix1NhaVGPr — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) June 25, 2025 “I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their Financial Services Committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said of the House of Representatives’ work on digital assets last week. “I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued. Meanwhile, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) vowed to finalize crypto market structure legislation by September 30 of this year in a fireside chat on Capitol Hill featuring fellow Senator Cynthia Lummis and the head of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets of the White House, Bo Hines. “We are committed to getting market structure done by the end of September,” Hines said in a June 26 X post. “Period.”
CryptoNews2025/07/01 05:41
Bitcoin demand drops despite Strategy's $530 million purchase and heavy inflows into BTC products

Bitcoin demand drops despite Strategy's $530 million purchase and heavy inflows into BTC products

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $107,000 on Monday as its Apparent Demand metric turned negative, highlighting waning buying pressure amid an increase in miners' supply.
Fxstreet2025/07/01 04:40
SRM completes $100m TRON staking push, eyes shareholder payouts

SRM completes $100m TRON staking push, eyes shareholder payouts

Few could’ve predicted that the company behind Disney-themed trinkets would become TRON’s biggest public backer. With $100 million deployed and Justin Sun in its corner, SRM is rewriting its corporate script, one blockchain transaction at a time. On June 30,…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 04:07
US Supreme Court will not review IRS case involving Coinbase user data

US Supreme Court will not review IRS case involving Coinbase user data

A lower court ruling will stand in a case involving a Coinbase user who filed a lawsuit against the IRS after the crypto exchange turned over transaction data.
PANews2025/07/01 04:05
First US staking ETF to launch Wednesday, giving investors exposure to Solana

First US staking ETF to launch Wednesday, giving investors exposure to Solana

REX Shares will launch the first US staked crypto ETF this week, giving investors direct exposure to SOL with staking rewards.
PANews2025/07/01 03:25
Court rules IRS can collect Coinbase user data without warrants

Court rules IRS can collect Coinbase user data without warrants

U.S. Supreme Court decided not to consider a case from Coinbase user against the IRS.
Crypto.news2025/07/01 03:24
Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

Against the backdrop of the 2025 G7 summit calling for increased green energy investment and the promotion of sustainable development of the digital economy, Blockchain Cloud Mining announced the launch of a global clean energy cloud mining expansion plan. The platform will create an environmentally friendly and efficient digital asset investment channel for global users through wind and solar data centers and AI scheduling systems. Global Expansion and Deployment of Clean Energy Computing Centers Blockchain Cloud Mining said that this global expansion is not only a technological upgrade, but also reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The global expansion will focus on covering regions with rich clean energy resources and clear policy support, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, to build data centers driven by wind and solar energy. Multi-currency mining and intelligent energy scheduling are achieved through AI systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. It is expected to be deployed within 12 months, covering more than 20 countries, and accelerating the construction of a global green computing network. Create a Crypto Income Tool That Everyone Can Participate In Sunshine Mining makes mining as simple as opening an app. Whether you are a novice or have never been exposed to blockchain, you only need to select the contract after registration, and the platform will automatically allocate green computing power for you, and issue BTC, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream currency income every day. The platform does not require users to purchase mining machines or download any software. All processes are completed in the cloud, fully managed, and require zero technical knowledge. You can also recommend friends to get commission rewards and easily build your income network. Clean Energy Mining Benefits Automatically receive real cryptocurrency every day, automatically mine, without paying attention to the market or understanding blockchain technology. Support multi-language and multi-currency payment methods, global users can easily participate. Mining uses green energy such as wind power and solar energy, and mining is more environmentally friendly The contract content is open and transparent, the profit rules are clear, and the system automatically settles without any hidden fees. How to start using BlockchainCloudMining? Register an account to get a $12 novice bonus, starting from zero cost. Select the mining contract and the system will automatically start the green computing power. Check your income daily and support flexible management and withdrawal. BlockchainCloudMining provides a variety of contract options , all of which are automatically executed without configuration or maintenance. For more contract details, please visit the official website . BlockchainCloudMining is the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, providing safe, compliant, and zero-threshold cryptocurrency mining services. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the platform has helped users from more than 190 countries to easily earn digital asset returns without any equipment or technical experience through AI computing power scheduling and renewable energy data centers.
CryptoNews2025/07/01 02:34
Aptos founder joins BlackRock, Goldman Sachs in shaping CFTC crypto’s rulebook

Aptos founder joins BlackRock, Goldman Sachs in shaping CFTC crypto’s rulebook

Avery Ching isn’t just shipping code anymore. The Aptos co-founder and CEO has been appointed to the CFTC’s digital asset panel, signaling a new era where those who build the infrastructure help shape its regulation. On June 30, Aptos Labs…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 02:17
Texas makes gold, silver legal tender following governor’s approval

Texas makes gold, silver legal tender following governor’s approval

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law allowing Texas residents to use the precious metals for “day-to-day financial transactions” starting in May 2027.
PANews2025/07/01 01:20

