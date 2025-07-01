2025-07-09 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product

Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product

PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product. It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:51
Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch

Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch

PANews reported on July 1 that the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch. Most of the fees will
Moonveil
MORE$0.03063+14.33%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000001689+20.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:39
Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment

Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment

PANews reported on July 1 that Trump’s official merchandise stores now support payment with $TRUMP coins, including websites such as GetTrumpFragrances.com, GetTrumpSneakers.com and GetTrumpWatches.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019487+6.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699+16.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.578+1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:36
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
Bitcoin
BTC$108,370.01+0.51%
Major
MAJOR$0.1593+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
Sui Foundation Announces Winners of Sui Overflow 2025 Hackathon

Sui Foundation Announces Winners of Sui Overflow 2025 Hackathon

PANews reported on July 1 that the Sui Foundation announced the winners of the Sui Overflow 2025 hackathon, covering DeFi, entertainment culture, payment wallets and other fields. A total of
SUI
SUI$2.8969+2.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002084+3.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:29
Aptos Labs CEO Joins CFTC Digital Assets Subcommittee

Aptos Labs CEO Joins CFTC Digital Assets Subcommittee

Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching is officially part of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) subcommittee focused on digital assets, a June 30 X post from the blockchain technology company’s account revealed. Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching Tapped For CFTC Subcommittee According to the Monday X post, Ching has joined the CFTC Digital Assets Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) Digital Assets Markets Subcommittee. The United States of Aptos 🇺🇸 Co-Founder & CEO of @AptosLabs , @AveryChing , joins the @CFTC GMAC Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. Avery will collaborate with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to help shape digital asset regulations. pic.twitter.com/3j3toG65Mg — Aptos (@Aptos) June 30, 2025 According to the CFTC’s website , the subcommittee concerns itself with “issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets and U.S. firms engaged in global business, including the regulatory challenges of a global marketplace.” “Avery will collaborate with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to help shape digital asset regulations,” the Monday social media post from Aptos Labs reads. Other members of the subcommittee include Capitoliis CEO Gil Mandelzis, Cargill Global Derivatives Operations Director Samina Anwar, and Uniswap Labs Chief Operating Officer Mary-Catherine Lader. CFTC Faces Staffing Shakeups News of Ching’s CFTC placement comes as the federal regulator navigates changes to crypto regulation under the new Trump administration. Four CFTC commissioners have decided to step down from their roles in recent months, with former commissioner Summer Mersinger leaving her position at the agency to begin her tenure as Blockchain Association CEO earlier this month. “There’s a growing crypto caucus in Congress, we have an executive branch that sees the inherent benefits of digital assets, and our regulatory agencies have turned the page from antagonism to collaboration,” Mersinger said in a June 2 X post. “We need to capture this moment and push pro-crypto policy across the finish line,” she added. Commissioner Caroline Pham is set to leave her position when Trump’s pick to lead the CFTC, Brian Quintenz, is appointed to his role, though a set date has yet to be confirmed. Quintenz previously spearheaded the CFTC from August 2017 through August 2021, with now former commissioner Kristin M. Johnson taking over his role in March 2022.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019487+6.46%
U Coin
U$0.01212+1.67%
Particl
PART$0.1657+7.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699+16.69%
Avery Games
AVERY$0.0000104+4.52%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 08:23
Katana mainnet is officially launched, and a 1 billion KAT token incentive plan is launched

Katana mainnet is officially launched, and a 1 billion KAT token incentive plan is launched

PANews reported on July 1 that the Katana mainnet incubated by Polygon and GSR is now officially launched, with pre-deposits exceeding US$240 million. At the same time, a two-year 1
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699+16.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372+6.85%
KaratDAO
KAT$0.0006216-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:18
The market has become completely desensitized to "high-speed public chains", so why might Somnia be different?

The market has become completely desensitized to "high-speed public chains", so why might Somnia be different?

This article will analyze the following two questions: Question 1: The market has become completely desensitized to "high-speed public chains", so why is Somnia different? Question 2: Is Somnia exaggerating
WHY
WHY$0.00000002643-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:00
Circle applies for US banking license to custody USDC reserves

Circle applies for US banking license to custody USDC reserves

PANews reported on July 1 that stablecoin issuer Circle has applied for a U.S. national banking license, which will allow it to serve as a custodian of USDC reserves and
U Coin
U$0.01212+1.67%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 08:00
Supreme Court Denies Coinbase User Appeal: IRS Can Still Access Your Crypto Data – What Now?

Supreme Court Denies Coinbase User Appeal: IRS Can Still Access Your Crypto Data – What Now?

The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to access cryptocurrency user data, leaving in place a lower court ruling that allows the agency to collect records from Coinbase. In an order released Monday, the justices denied a petition from Coinbase user James Harper, who had argued that the IRS violated his constitutional rights by seizing his financial information without proper cause. The decision means the IRS can continue to request and obtain crypto transaction data under its current enforcement approach. Supreme Court Declines to Shield Crypto Users Data From IRS Surveillance Harper, who filed the lawsuit in 2020, said the agency unlawfully acquired records from his Coinbase account, including transaction details, security settings, and personal correspondence. Coinbase initially pushed back on the IRS summons, but a federal district court later ordered the company to comply, narrowing the scope of the data request. The case stems from an IRS probe launched in 2016, when the agency sought data on more than 500,000 Coinbase users. After legal challenges, Coinbase eventually turned over a smaller set of data, including Harper’s. In 2019, Harper received a letter from the IRS claiming he may not have properly reported crypto transactions. Harper, who insists he paid all taxes owed, sued the agency soon after. The core of Harper’s legal argument centered on the Fourth Amendment , which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. He asked the court to revisit a 1976 ruling that said people do not have privacy rights over records held by third parties, such as banks. “The lower court’s ruling will effectively strip millions of Americans of meaningful privacy protections over their most sensitive financial data—simply because they use modern financial service providers,” Harper wrote in his petition. Coinbase joined Harper in urging the high court to reconsider the precedent. The exchange said it resisted the IRS summons as long as it could without facing contempt charges. Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, criticized the scope of the agency’s request. “We believe in tax compliance, but this goes far beyond a narrow and tailored request and far beyond crypto,” Grewal posted on X in April. “This applies to banks, phone companies, ISPs, email, you name it. You should have the same right to privacy for your inbox or account as you have for a letter in your mailbox,” he added We believe in tax compliance, but this goes far beyond a narrow and tailored request and far beyond crypto. This applies to banks, phone companies, ISPs, email, you name it. As we explain here, you should have the same right to privacy for your inbox or account as you have for a… — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) April 30, 2025 The Biden administration , like the Trump and Obama administrations before it, supported the IRS’s position. In court filings, the government argued that Harper had no reasonable expectation of privacy in Coinbase’s records. The 1976 Supreme Court decision at the center of the debate, United States v. Miller, established the third-party doctrine, allowing law enforcement to access records held by institutions like banks without a warrant. The Court reaffirmed this idea in 1979 with regard to telephone records but carved out a narrow exception in 2018. That year, it ruled that location data from cell phone towers is protected under the Fourth Amendment, meaning police generally need a warrant to obtain it. IRS Expands Crypto Scrutiny Amid Surge in Tax Notices Some current justices, including Neil Gorsuch, have questioned the third-party doctrine in past opinions. In 2018, Gorsuch argued that simply sharing data with a third party shouldn’t strip someone of their constitutional rights. But in Harper’s case, the Court gave no explanation for declining the appeal. The denial leaves the existing legal framework unchanged, and privacy advocates say it could affect more than just crypto users. Harper’s case drew support from several groups over the past year. In April, Elon Musk’s platform X submitted a brief backing Harper’s challenge, arguing that the IRS subpoena was overly broad and lacked suspicion. With the Supreme Court stepping aside, the IRS is now free to continue enforcing its summonses across the crypto industry. However, crypto investors in the U.S. are facing increased pressure from the IRS , which has ramped up enforcement efforts over the past two months. 🚨 The IRS is cracking down on crypto taxes, sending recent warning letters to US investors over possible discrepancies in their digital asset filings. #IRS #CryptoTax https://t.co/mQDWiVWaRi — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 30, 2025 Tax experts say the agency is targeting discrepancies in digital asset filings. According to the report, the number of IRS notices has jumped sharply compared to last year. CoinLedger, a crypto tax platform, reported nearly 800 support requests related to IRS letters between May and June, nine times more than the same period in 2024.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019487+6.46%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4959+2.67%
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.000354-6.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.000000117+2.18%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0198-1.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/01 05:49

Trending News

More

Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens

Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week

Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves

Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy