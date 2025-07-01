2025-07-09 Wednesday

Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target

Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.
Fxstreet2025/07/01 09:55
15 cryptocurrency attacks in June cost $111.6 million, 56% less than in May

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a total of about 15 major cryptocurrency attacks were recorded in June 2025, with a total loss of US$111.6 million,
PANews2025/07/01 09:44
Polyhedra launches Phoenix Revival plan, launching privacy stablecoin project mainnet in September

PANews reported on July 1 that Polyhedra officially launched the Phoenix Revival plan to thank users who supported its ecosystem during the liquidity attack on June 15. The plan is
PANews2025/07/01 09:38
Trump family-related cryptocurrency project American Bitcoin raises $220 million for Bitcoin mining

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency project related to the Trump family, raised $220 million through the issuance of new shares to purchase
PANews2025/07/01 09:28
Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the suspected hacker's wallet address 0x17E0 received 12,282 ETH (about 23.72 million US dollars) from THORChain and Chainflip three months
PANews2025/07/01 09:25
10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices

PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
PANews2025/07/01 09:21
Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO

PANews reported on July 1 that the Islamic DeFi project inshAllah Finance announced the completion of a US$2.1 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by
PANews2025/07/01 09:11
Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row

PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this
PANews2025/07/01 09:05
CryptoCapo: BTC may not have bottomed yet and could fall below $100,000 to the $92,000-93,000 range

PANews reported on July 1 that CryptoCapo, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, said that in his opinion, the real sell-off of Bitcoin may not have happened yet. He predicted that the
PANews2025/07/01 09:02
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a
PANews2025/07/01 08:54

