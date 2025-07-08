MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-09 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A Bitcoin whale transferred 6,000 Bitcoins after 6 years of dormancy, worth about $649 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for 6 years transferred all 6,000 Bitcoins (about 649 million US dollars) out
WALLET
$0.01419
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 18:42
Remixpoint becomes first Japanese company to pay CEO’s salary in Bitcoin
Japanese consulting firm Remixpoint becomes the first publicly listed company in the country to pay their CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, marking a historic milestone. In an official press release, the company’s CEO, Yoshihiko Takahashi, explained that it was initially…
SALARY
$0.002653
+6.33%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 18:36
DeAgentAI launches Sui Chain prediction interactive competition, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT
PANews reported on July 8 that Alphax, the flagship product of AI Infra platform DeAgentAI, officially launched the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition on Sui mainnet. The event
SUI
$2.8976
+2.09%
AI
$0.1106
+3.07%
INFRA
$0.1277
+0.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 18:30
TON’s UAE ‘Golden Visa’ mishap shows why legal reviews matter
The TON Foundation could have avoided its golden visa controversy in the UAE with a brief legal review, a local lawyer told Cointelegraph.
TON
$2.808
+2.22%
WHY
$0.00000002647
+0.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 18:27
Sequans Completes $384 Million Strategic Investment and Launches Bitcoin Reserve Program
PANews reported on July 8 that Sequans Communications, a French 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company, announced the successful completion of a total of $384 million in debt and equity private placement
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 18:23
BioSig receives $1.1 billion in financing to promote commodity market chain
PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, after completing its merger with Bahamas-based Streamex, Nasdaq-listed BioSig announced that it had reached a financing agreement with institutional investors
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 18:17
Pumpfun is old and frail, what concepts are the emerging platforms promoting?
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Nanzhi Since USELESS broke through the market value of 100 million again, the LetsBonk platform has ushered in a second spring, with multiple tokens
USELESS
$0.244904
+9.16%
PLANET
$0.0000007005
+1.18%
SECOND
$0.0000494
-1.20%
LETSBONK
$0.10446
-29.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 18:00
Musk: Grok 4 will be released live at 11 am this Thursday
PANews reported on July 8 that Musk announced that Grok 4 will be live-streamed at 8pm (Pacific Time) this Wednesday, and the xAI team will participate in the entire process.
XAI
$0.04995
+4.60%
MUSK
$0.0003546
-6.06%
GROK
$0.002351
+7.99%
AM
$0.0000182
-3.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 17:56
This under $0.0015 Ethereum token could flip $70 into $7000 by Q4 2025
Could a $70 bet on a frog-themed token turn into $7,000? With its Layer-2 backbone and viral momentum, Little Pepe might just be 2025’s next 100x memecoin breakout. #partnercontent
LAYER
$0.613
+1.60%
TOKEN
$0.01375
+7.00%
PEPE
$0.00001003
+2.87%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 17:53
Metaplanet plans to use Bitcoin as leverage to acquire cash flow companies
PANews reported on July 8 that Metaplanet, a Japanese hotel company that has transformed itself into a Bitcoin vault, plans to acquire companies with abundant cash flow by using its
FLOW
$0.3325
+2.81%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 17:40
Trending News
More
Memecoin battle: Pepeto vs. DOGE vs. SHIB price forecast for Q3 2025
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Coinbase CEO: Expect the House of Representatives to pass the crypto market structure bill next week
Over $1b flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs as macro sentiment improves
Publicly traded GameSquare raises $8 million to launch Ethereum fund management strategy