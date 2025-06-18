Circle's market value exceeds $42 billion, reaching 68.5% of USDC circulation

2025/06/18 23:34
PANews reported on June 18 that market data showed that the market value of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) in the US stock market was temporarily reported at US$42.154 billion. In addition, Coingecko data showed that as of press time, the circulation of USDC was temporarily reported at US$61.468 billion, which means that the market value of Circle has reached 68.5% of the circulation of USDC it issued.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
PANews2025/07/04 16:51
PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service
PANews2025/07/09 08:29
Bitcoin miner revenues have fallen to their lowest levels in two months, according to analysts at on-chain and market data CryptoQuant . On June 22, daily earnings dropped to $34 million, a level not seen since April 20, 2025. The downturn is mainly being attributed to reduced transaction fees and a decline in the market price of Bitcoin. The combination of these factors is leading to an environment where miners are experiencing some of the lowest compensation rates recorded in the past year. As reported in CryptoQuant’s weekly analysis, miners are currently “the most underpaid they have been in the last year.” Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Hashrate Falls, But Miner Selling Stays Low Despite the drop in revenue, miners have not responded with increased selling. CryptoQuant reports that Bitcoin outflows from miner wallets have steadily decreased, falling from a peak of 23,000 BTC per day in February to around 6,000 BTC today. This represents a significant reduction in selling activity, especially given the recent price volatility. Notably, the network’s hashrate has experienced a 3.5% drawdown since June 16, marking the largest decline in nearly a year. However, this drop in computational power has not translated into heightened liquidations by miners. In addition, so-called “Satoshi-era” miners have sold only 150 BTC so far in 2025, compared to nearly 10,000 BTC in 2024. Miner Reserves Grow Despite Lower Income CryptoQuant analysts also note that instead of selling, miners are increasing their reserves. Addresses holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have grown their combined holdings from 61,000 BTC on March 31 to 65,000 BTC as of late June. This is the highest level of reserve accumulation by this group of miners since November 2024. The steady accumulation trend suggests that most miners are not facing immediate financial stress, even amid falling revenues. Their continued reserve growth indicates a long-term outlook and confidence in future price recovery, rather than capitulation under current market conditions. Overall, while Bitcoin miner revenues have declined to a two-month low, there is no evidence of widespread selling pressure in response. CryptoQuant’s findings portray a mining sector that, though underpaid by recent standards, remains resilient and strategically focused on long-term accumulation.
CryptoNews2025/06/26 20:42

