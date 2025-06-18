Coinbase Derivatives plans to add USDC as collateral for US futures trading by 2026 PANews 2025/06/18 21:02

USDC $0.9998 --% CLEAR $0.02915 -9.89%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Coinbase Derivatives has selected the clearing agency Nodal Clear to cooperate and plans to include the stablecoin USDC issued by Circle in the scope of eligible collateral for US futures trading by 2026. Boris Ilyevsky, CEO of Coinbase Derivatives, said: "Currently, fiat currency is a form of collateral recognized by clearing houses to meet margin requirements. Our cooperation now includes plans to make USDC a fiat currency equivalent."