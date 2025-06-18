3iQ to Launch XRP ETF on Toronto Stock Exchange PANews 2025/06/18 20:04

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canadian crypto asset management company 3iQ announced that it will launch an XRP spot ETF (code: XRPQ) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The product will offer a 0% management fee for the first six months. Company executives will ring the bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange on the same day to celebrate the product's launch. This is the second XRP ETF in the Canadian market after Purpose Investments' XRPP.